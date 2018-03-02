Family Fallout! ‘American Chopper’ Dad Paul Teutel Sr. Banned Son From Show Premiere

The deepest cut.

American Chopper dad Paul Teutel Sr. banned his son from the show premiere party amid their nasty family fallout RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Paul Teutel Jr. was live Tweeting during the show, but his father’s callousness was devastating, and a cruel move banning him from the party at Orange County Choppers.

“Paul said he finally extended an olive branch to his dad by filming and that is how he treats him. He was stunned a senior could treat him so poorly,” a family source told Radar.

Fans of the show were taking Paul Jr.’s side, admonishing Paul Sr. for his poor treatment of his son.

“Paul sr you still need to take a chill pill jrs’s reaching out don’t ruin a decent show go along to get along brother i wanna watch but won’t if the relationship isn’t any better than before,” a commenter wrote on the family business Instagram page.

Paul Jr.’s painful history with his father was exposed in his 2017 book, The Build.

“My father would say publicly that all of us at Orange County Choppers were a team. But inside the shop, it was different. I once overheard him telling someone in his office that no matter what anyone told that person, everything that had transpired at OCC, every bit of success was because of my father and him alone,” he wrote.

“Our conflicts on American Chopper are probably rooted in a one-sided sense of competition that began to develop before the show. When I began to discover my creativity in designing bikes, when our bikes’ designs started to attract attention, our relationship became more strained than it had been. As long as my father could take credit for things that I did, he was ok.”

