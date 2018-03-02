Vicious Vendetta! ‘American Chopper’ Dad Paul Sr. Completely Ignores His Son!

Bad blood!

American Chopper star Paul Teutel Sr. had so much hatred for his son that he completely ignored him on social media showing once again that he held a vicious vendetta against his child.

The reality star never met a fight with his son, Paul Teutel Jr., that he didn’t like and made his animosity well known by erasing his son from his family life on-line.

Paul Sr.’s Instagram account was peppered with photographs of his co-workers and nephew, Mickey Teutel, but his son Paul Jr. was nowhere to be found.

Even the Orange County Choppers Instagram page was surprisingly free of photos of Paul Jr.

As Radar previously reported, the bad blood ran deep between the American Choppers reality duo.

“Paul Sr. hates his son. But what is sad is that Paul Jr. wants to rekindle the relationship with his dad and has said that he has never been in competition with his father.”

While Paul Sr. had a total blackout on his Paul Jr., his son was busy promoting American Chopper and his dad on his Twitter page, sharing sneak peek videos from the show and live Tweeting the March 1, 2018 premiere.

Paul Jr. blamed his father for their broken relationship, the family insider told Radar.

“He has told other family members that his dad has serious mental issues and he wished he would get help.”

In his 2017 book, The Build, Paul Jr. revealed that he and Paul Sr. always fought.

“I think we have tried more at certain times than others to get along well, but our relationship has always been one of adversity,” he penned. “When I reflect back over my life, I cannot say that my father and I have ever had a good relationship.”

Paul Jr. wrote: “I think my father became somewhat of a monster because of the show; he took on the persona of “Senior” after we became big. I once ran across a list of ten descriptions of a parent. If a check mark could be written next to three of the then, then the parent could be considered narcissistic. I checked all ten for my father.”

He explained how broken their relationship was. “When he had an opportunity to see the business as a legacy he could pass on to the next generation, where he could have taken the approach of ‘Here’s the keys, Son,’ he instead decided he did not want to have me around anymore. So, he fired me.”

