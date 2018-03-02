Aly Raisman Sues Olympic Committee Following Larry Nassar Sexual Abuse

Aly Raisman is suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, claiming that Larry Nassar continued treating athletes after women came forward to accuse him of abuse. The gold medalist is following in teammate McKayla Maroney’s shoes as the former doctor faces over 300 years in jail.

In her lawsuit, Raisman, 23, claimed that the Committee knew or must have known about Nassar’s sick crimes. As RadarOline.com readers know, the former doctor was found guilty of sexually abusing a string of female patients for years by leading them to believe he was treating their injuries. He was charged with the crimes late last year after various athletes came forward.

USA Gymnastics previously admitted that it informed the FBI about the sexual abuse allegations in July 2015 after an athlete complained about the former physician.

But the U.S. Olympic Committee claimed they did not know about allegations until 2016 when a victim took her story to the media.

“I refuse to wait any longer for these organizations to do the right thing. It is my hope that the legal process will hold them accountable and enable the change that is so desperately needed,” said Raisman in a statement to NBC.

As Radar reported, McKayla Maroney’s parents sued USA Gymnastics before she, Aly Raisman, and the rest of the victims went public with their abuse claims. In the suit, they bashed the organization for “failing to protect” Maroney and “permitting [their] daughter to be sexually abused and assaulted, as a child, by Nassar, under the guise of legitimate medical treatment.”

