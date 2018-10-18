Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It's War! Allison Mack Begins Desperate Fight To Get Sex Trafficking Charges Dropped 'Smallville' actress and five others face possible jail time for NXIVM involvement.

It’s on!

Allison Mack and her co-defendants in the NXIVM sex cult case have begun their fight to get the serious sex crimes against them dropped, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

According to a shocking new memo filed in federal court, the Smallville actress’s lawyer wrote a letter to the judge on behalf of “all defendants” to let him know the exact crimes they plan to get dismissed.

The shocking filing claims the sex cult defendants will file motions to seek relief from the charges of racketeering conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, sex trafficking conspiracy, sex trafficking and attempted sex trafficking dropped.

As Radar readers know, Mack and Raniere were arrested in spring 2018 for allegedly leading NXIVM’s inner sex ring known as DOS. The group has been accused of blackmailing, harassing and threatening women in addition to branding them with Raniere’s initials.

Then in July, the government filed a superseding indictment and arrested Seagram’s heiress Clare Bronfman, NXIVM secretary Kathy Russell, and mother-daughter duo Nancy and Lauren Salzman for their alleged involvement in the organization.

All female defendants have been released on house arrest while Raniere remains behind bars.

Now, Mack’s lawyer claims the government left out details in their indictment – and wants the charges dropped. In his memo to the judge, Mack’s attorney claimed the government should dismiss the charge of conspiracy to commit identity theft because there is a “lack of venue.”

The attorney claimed the government “alleges that the charged conduct took place only ‘within the Northern District of New York,'” the document stated.

The defendants’ attorneys also informed the judge that they will be requesting permission for foreign witnesses to testify live at trial using closed-circuit television.

Also this week, a judge granted Mack permission to leave her home up to three hours per week to run errands. As Radar readers know, Mack is serving house arrest at her parents’ home in California. She wears an electronic monitored ankle bracelet that tracks her every move.

All defendants are expected to appear in Brooklyn Federal Court for a pre-trial hearing in December.

