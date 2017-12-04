‘Alaskan Bush’ Billy Throws Lavish Birthday Bash As Dying Wife Fights To Stay Alive!

Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown celebrated turning 65-years-old yesterday with a lavish beach party surrounded by family!

But RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that there may have been one very important person missing the festivities — Billy’s longtime wife Ami, who is still fighting for her life against deadly late stage cancer!

As fans know, Billy, Ami and their seven children — who are said to all be returning for another season of their hit Discovery show — were forced to leave Alaska this past summer so that 54-year-old matriarch could undergo treatment for cancer.

Although no updates were given on the current status of Ami’s health, teen daughter Rain, 15, shared a birthday message to her father, which read, “Happy birthday to the amazing man that has put up with this mess (and six others) for so many years, I hope your day has been wonderful daddy! And I’d like to wish a late birthday to his beautiful wife and my adorable mommy.”

In another Instagram post, Rain included a photo of her and sister Birdie, 23, eating at an ocean front restaurant on Billy’s official birthday, which was Sunday December 3.

“I must say eating dinner on the beach next to a sunset with people you love is just about the best feeling in the world,” Rain told her fans as she was likely seated across from her father in a fancy restaurant in California. She included the hashtag #calivibes alongside her post.

