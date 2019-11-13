Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Another ‘Teen Mom’ Arrest! Tyler Baltierra’s Sister Amber Jailed For Assault The troubled sibling insists she was sober during the domestic dispute.

Tyler Baltierra’s older sister Amber appeared to be on the straight and narrow ever since completing a stint in rehab. But RadarOnline.com can confirm the Teen Mom OG star has been arrested for assault.

In an incident report obtained from Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas, authorities responded to a “domestic in progress call” at 4:41 pm on November 10, 2019.

Amber, 32, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury, family violence and was held on $1,500 bond.

According to a spokesperson for Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, she was released from jail on November 11, 2019.

Amber had a serious expression in her mug shot, as her eyes appeared to be red and puffy from crying.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to break the story.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday following her release, she revealed that she had broken up with her boyfriend recently. She claimed he cheated during their relationship. On her way to his home for a possible reconciliation, she saw another woman leaving.

“I lost it,” she said in quotes obtained by Starcasm. “Me and him got into a fight.” She claimed she drew blood when she scratched his forehead.

As Radar readers know, she has been in Texas for drug addiction treatment.

Despite the arrest, she maintained her sobriety, claiming she has been 18 months sober.

“I know my truth. I know who I am. I know the growth I’ve made,” she said in a Wednesday, November 13 Instagram video. “I know I’m still sober. I don’t have to prove that to anyone. No one talks when I’m doing good, everyone talks when you’re doing bad. Let me get back to staying positive!”

In May 2018, Radar broke Tyler’s sister entered rehab.

Scroll through RadarOnline.com’s gallery for more on her troubled past.