Broke Tori Spelling & Heartbroken Jennie Garth Go On Gloomy Girl Date Amid Misery

Tori Spelling
is seeking comfort amid her brutal legal troubles, and who better to rely on than BFF Jennie Garth
? This Thursday, the two were spotted having a girl date in Studio City – but they sure looked gloomy! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more.
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth looked nothing like the cheery and glamorous 90210 stars they once were.
During their latest girl date, the longtime pals seemed exhausted and sad – could Spelling’s money crisis have something to do with it?
As Radar readers know, Spelling has been in serious debt for a few years now – all because she failed to pay a bank loan!
A source recently told Radar that Spelling is expecting yet another child; but with her interminable financial woes, how will she ever manage
?
A source exclusively told Radar that her breakup from third-husband Dave Abrams came as no surprise to close friends, as they had “been having problems for some time.”
While he is also an actor, he’s reportedly given up on searching for jobs and just sits around the house! Making matters worse, Garth is no longer wearing her wedding ring!
Looks like Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth have a lot to catch up on.
What do you think they talked about on their latest girl date amid the drama? Let us know below!
