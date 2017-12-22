Broke Tori Spelling & Heartbroken Jennie Garth Go On Gloomy Girl Date Amid Misery

Tori Spelling is seeking comfort amid her brutal legal troubles, and who better to rely on than BFF Jennie Garth ? This Thursday, the two were spotted having a girl date in Studio City – but they sure looked gloomy! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth looked nothing like the cheery and glamorous 90210 stars they once were. Photo credit: BACKGRID

During their latest girl date, the longtime pals seemed exhausted and sad – could Spelling’s money crisis have something to do with it? Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Spelling has been in serious debt for a few years now – all because she failed to pay a bank loan! Photo credit: BACKGRID

A source recently told Radar that Spelling is expecting yet another child; but with her interminable financial woes, how will she ever manage Photo credit: BACKGRID

A source exclusively told Radar that her breakup from third-husband Dave Abrams came as no surprise to close friends, as they had “been having problems for some time.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

While he is also an actor, he’s reportedly given up on searching for jobs and just sits around the house! Making matters worse, Garth is no longer wearing her wedding ring! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Looks like Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth have a lot to catch up on. Photo credit: BACKGRID