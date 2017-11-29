Unhappy Househusband! Why Jennie Garth Ditched Dave Abrams

Jennie Garth‘s third marriage blew up over her hubby’s demands that she act like a happy housewife!

Sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s split from aspiring actor Dave Abrams came as no surprise.

“They’ve been having problems for some time,” an insider revealed. “Dave hasn’t had much luck landing acting jobs, and Jennie’s tired of seeing him bumming around at home.”

PHOTOS: Pregnant Tori Spelling Appears Shocked To Bump Into ‘90210’ Costar Jennie Garth

Abrams, 36, insisted Garth, 45, stay close to home to raise her daughters with second ex-hubby Peter Facinelli — Luca, 20, Lola, 15, and Fiona, 10 — while continuing to be the breadwinner, sources said.

“Jennie’s fed up,” dished the insider.

Adding to her troubles, Garth packed on 40 pounds after marrying Dave in 2015.

PHOTOS: How Greedy Kris Jenner Tore Apart The Kardashian Family, One-By-One

But recently the What I Like About You star has been spotted buddying up with her personal trainer — without her wedding ring.

“She’s with her trainer all the time,” dished a source. “Dave couldn’t understand why she hasn’t lost more weight, but he had his suspicions.”

Garth’s rep confirmed the two are taking time apart.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.