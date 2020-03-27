The Style & Grace of Chloë Grace Moretz: Her Top 20 Red Carpet Looks Chloë Grace Moretz is becoming a fashion icon ... check out why.

Chloë Grace Moretz has come a long way since appearing in The Amityville Horror in 2005. She was just six then, but the roles kept on coming. With Desperate Housewives,The Poker House, Dirty Sexy Money and 500 Days of Summer, Moretz has grown up before our eyes.

MORE: CHLOË MORETZ CAUGHT IN FULL MAKEOUT SESSION WITH RUMORED GIRLFRIEND KATE HARRISON

When she turned 18, she began wowing her fans on the red carpet with some amazing and sexy looks. She even became the face of Coach’s fragrance and has also rocked many a Louis Vuitton outfit.

MORE: NATURAL BEAUTY NO MORE! CHLOË GRACE MORETZ GOT NOSE JOB & LIP FILLERS, DOCS CLAIM

Have a look at the gallery to check out 20 of Moretz’s sexiest red carpet looks. From Miu Miu to Stella McCartney to Louis Vuitton, she makes any outfit look like a dream.