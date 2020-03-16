The 10 Most Expensive Doubles Ever: Fans Who Have Paid Bank To Look Like Celebs Which fans have paid the most money to look like their favorite star?

It’s one thing to dress up as your favorite celebrity or character, but it’s another thing entirely to pay thousands of dollars attempting to look exactly like them. But that is just what some fans are doing in their quest to remodel their bodies to resemble their favorite star.

It has allegedly cost Myla Sinanaj around $30,000 thus far to look like Kim Kardashian. Kyleigh Potts has allegedly spent around $75,000 to look like Kylie Jenner. And Pixee Fox has apparently spent over $100,000 to look like cartoon character Jessica Rabbit.

Check out these extreme doubles — the people who have spent tons of cash on plastic surgeries and more.

Nicholas Ryan as Ryan Gosling

According to Daily Mail, aspiring actor Nicholas Ryan shelled out $5,000 in his quest to look just like Drive star Ryan Gosling. The New Jersey native received Botox and filler treatments, expressing hope in interviews that it would help not only his burgeoning career, but also his dating life. “I’m hoping I’ll get more auditions and roles if I look more like Ryan Gosling,” he told Daily Mail. “That’s why I had the surgery.”

Deborah Davenport as Kate Winslet

Deborah Davenport dropped $15,000 in a bid to resemble Kate Winslet that included filler treatments, Botox injections and even shaving the cartilage from her nose, the New York Times reported in 2014. Of her journey to look like the Titanic actress, Davenport noted the irony of going to such great lengths to “look like someone I think hasn’t had surgery.”

Carolyn Anderson as Pamela Anderson

Liverpool’s Carolyn Anderson underwent a name change and $30,000 worth of procedures to bring her aesthetically closer to her idol, Baywatch star and top crush of the entire ’90s, Pamela Anderson, according to InTouch Weekly. Carolyn’s maintenance schedule at one point included a laundry list of procedures, covering everything from Botox to teeth whitening to lip fillers.

Jennifer and Karen Lopez as Jennifer Lopez

According to Daily Mail, South London’s Karen and Jennifer Lopez have gone through quite a bit to look like the latter’s namesake, receiving artificially enhanced butts and breasts when they were just teenagers. Their mother, Lesley, spent the equivalent of $25,000 USD for her daughters to resemble J.Lo, with Karen and Jennifer later regretting the all of the attention it would end up attracting.

Xochytl Greer as Meghan Markle

Xochytl Greer of Texas is out $30,000 in attempts to look more like Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, reported Caters in February 2019. After everything from rhinoplasty to fillers to Botox, even Greer’s daughter got confused, seeing photos of the former Suits star and thinking them to be pics of mommy dearest.

Jack Johnson as David and Victoria Beckham

England’s Jack Johnson pledged in February 2019 that she was prepared to spend nearly $23,000 to look like former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, according to The Sun. What’s more is that Johnson had previously spent over $25,000 on everything from veneers to tan injections in a bid to look like Victoria’s footballer husband, David Beckham.

Crystal U and Bryan Ray as Britney Spears

Ever since Britney Spears became a household name in 1999, the pop icon has amassed a legion of fans the world over. That’s why it’s no surprise that multiple people have spent thousands upon thousands of dollars to look as much like her as possible. According to The Talko, Crystal U. dropped $25K on fat grafts, rhinoplasty and more to look like the “Toxic” singer, while Bryan Ray spent a whopping $80,000 on 90 procedures to resemble a faux Britney.

Claire Leeson, Jordan James Parke and Jennifer Pamplona as Kim Kardashian

Everyone wants to keep up with the Kardashians, as is evident from the fact that so many are hell-bent on looking like the next Kim Kardashian. Claire Leeson began her journey at the tender age of 17, eventually spending $30,000 on procedures to look like Kim K., according to Daily Mail. Meanwhile, Jordan James Parke dropped a staggering $150,000 on procedures. That may sound like a lot, if it weren’t for Jennifer Pamplona putting a half-million dollars behind her quest to look like the reality TV star, which reportedly even included removal of ribs in order to achieve a slimmer midsection.

Roddy Alves as Ken and Barbie

Barbie may have been the ideal of many for years, but her male counterpart, the Ken doll, has his fair share of fans desperate to copy his perfect plastic looks. Brazilian-born Roddy Alves at one point spent an outrageous $650,000 to look like a walking Ken doll, but after coming out as transgender to The Mirror in January, shifted her focus to looking like Barbie, instead.

“I’m known as Ken but inside I’ve always felt like Barbie.”