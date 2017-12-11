Stephanie Shepherd Flaunts Bikini Body In Miami Getaway, Weeks After Kim K Firing

Kim Kardashian's former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, is moving on – and it looks like she's living her best life! This Sunday, the fit beauty was caught vacationing in Miami, two weeks since her abrupt firing. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more. 's former assistant,, is moving on – and it looks like she's living her best life! This Sunday, the fit beauty was caught vacationing in Miami, two weeks since her abrupt firing. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more. Photo credit: MEGA

Stephanie Shepherd may have some bad blood against former-boss Kim Kardashian, 37, but she sure isn't showing he distress in recent steamy photos from her Miami getaway! Is that a Kardashian booty we see? Photo credit: MEGA

The Cleveland native recently posted a cryptic message on her Instagram stories following her dismissal. Photo credit: MEGA

"Self care isn't always Lush bath bombs & $20 face masks. Sometimes, it's going to bed @ 8PM or letting go of a bad friend . It's forgiving yourself for not meeting your impossible standards & understanding you are worth it. Self care isn't always a luxury but a mean[s] for survival," she wrote – prompting fans to believe she may have been throwing shade at Kim. Photo credit: MEGA

Kim spoke to Kourtney about her friendship with Stephanie during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, saying their closeness made her uncomfortable. Kourtney, 38, didn't respond to her sister's awkward comment, but she did tell her that Steph was feeling "unfulfilled, job-wise." Photo credit: MEGA

After working with Kim for about four years , Stephanie got promoted to become the COO of the Kardashian and West brands. According to a family insider, however, she could not handle the responsibility. Photo credit: MEGA

"Kim made a decision to let Stephanie go," the source told PEOPLE late this November. "She was a good assistant but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim's brand and businesses, it just didn't work. Kim gave her the chance, but after a short period of time it became clear that Stephanie just didn't have the knowledge to take on a role like that. Kim made an executive decision to part ways." Photo credit: MEGA

The source also claimed that while Steph is "still friendly" with Kourtney and "the other sisters… she and Kim aren't really speaking." Photo credit: MEGA