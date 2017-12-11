Stassi Schroeder Looks Bloated, Worn Out After ‘Me Too’ Scandal! thumbnail

Shocking Photos

Stassi Schroeder Looks Bloated, Worn Out After ‘Me Too’ Scandal!

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star looked unrecognizable on her latest girls' trip.

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder looked exhausted and weary in her latest outing since her "Me Too" scandal! This Sunday, the blonde was spotted arriving in Sydney with a female friend – but she didn't look like herself at all! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the shocking photos.

Blonde babe Stassi Schroeder, 29, looked unrecognizable as she touched down in Sydney with her pal this Sunday.

Going for a makeup-free look, the star wore an all-black outfit and comfy metallic espadrilles.

She carried a Louis Vuitton travel bag as she avoided the cameras and hid behind reflective sunnies.

When inside the airport, formerly-thin Schroeder was caught looking tired and bloated! Is she doing okay?

As Radar readers know, the star was recently bashed for her controversial comments over the "Me Too" movement.

In a since-deleted podcast, she mocked the campaign, even going as far as to call it a "male witch hunt." She also reportedly blamed some of the female victims, claiming it's very easy to not get trapped in a hotel room with a naked man.

Companies such as female-run Rent The Runway, dropped her podcast after her comments.

She later went on to defend herself on social media, saying she had the "best intentions" for the episode – but apparently, it was too late. Do you think Stassi Schroeder is still torn up about the "Me Too" drama? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

