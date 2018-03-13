Sofia Vs. Kourtney! How Scott’s Teen Lover Is Morphing Into Baby Mama thumbnail

Exclusive

Sofia Vs. Kourtney! How Scott’s Teen Lover Is Morphing Into Baby Mama

Disick’s lady love Richie has definitely been keeping up with Kardashian!

Scott Disick shocked fans when he was photographed leaving an L.A. restaurant with what looked to be baby mama Kourtney Kardashian. However, it was not Kourtney at all, but Scott’s teen queen Sofia Richie wearing yet another identical outfit as the MILF mom. Click through 7 side-by-side identical photos of the two as RadarOnline.com exclusively reveals all there is to know about Richie’s desperate plan to look just like Kourt!
KUWTK fans ripped into Richie after seeing how much she looks like a Kardashian now!

Anything Richie can wear, Kardashian can wear better!

But, as Radar reported, the copycat black top with black jeans look isn’t something new to either of the sexy ladies! Who pulled it off better?

They may be wearing white, but they are hardly innocent!

This is not the first copycat feud that has existed with the Kardashian clan. In fact, Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna’s never-ending Instagram feud made Kourtney and Sofia’s spar look like a walk in the park.

According to a source close to the KUWTK star, “Kourtney just really hates that Sofia is still with Scott. She can pretend it doesn’t bother her, but that is not the case at all.”

Do you think that Sofia Richie is hotter than Kourtney Kardashian?

