Sofia Vs. Kourtney! How Scott’s Teen Lover Is Morphing Into Baby Mama

KUWTK fans ripped into Richie after seeing how much she looks like a Kardashian now! Photo credit: BACKGRID

But, as Radar reported, the copycat black top with black jeans look isn’t something new to either of the sexy ladies! Who pulled it off better? Photo credit: BACKGRID

They may be wearing white, but they are hardly innocent! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna’s never-ending Instagram feud made Kourtney and Sofia’s spar look like a walk in the park. This is not the first copycat feud that has existed with the Kardashian clan. In fact,and’s never-ending Instagram feud made Kourtney and Sofia’s spar look like a walk in the park. Photo credit: Instagram

According to a source close to the KUWTK star, “Kourtney just really hates that Sofia is still with Scott. She can pretend it doesn’t bother her, but that is not the case at all.” Photo credit: Instagram