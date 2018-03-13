RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Oh, the Teen Mom Snapchats drama! When MTV first premiered the show 16 and Pregnant in 2008, they didn’t know what a juggernaut it would become. The original reality TV series, which spotlighted teenage girls dealing with unplanned pregnancies, has since launched two spin-off shows Teen Mom (now known as Teen Mom OG) and Teen Mom 2.
Most importantly, the shows made celebrities out its leads such as Jenelle Evans, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham, and naturally, Snapchat is one of the ways they love to express themselves.
They regularly Snapchat their growing families with cute vids of the kid, puppy-dog earred or flower-wreathed photos and the ever-popular face swapping. They also show off their new hairstyles or rock some deadass sexy poses. And yes, they spill some tea every once in awhile, responding to whatever backlash is aimed at them or commenting on a feud they might be engaged in at any given time. In other words, a typical Friday.
With new additions like Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry, the Snap-chatter is only getting better—here are all the Teen Mom Snapchat usernames so you can check them out on a regular basis!
Snap Happy! The ‘Teen Mom’ Snapchats You Need To Follow Right Now
Farrah Abraham
Snapchat Username: farrahabraham
Why snap along? Definitely one of the more controversial of the Teen Mom OGs, you never know exactly what you're going to get when you snap along with Farrah Abraham. She posts many sexy pics of herself, while also showing sweet videos with her daughter, Sophia. Abraham likes to push the envelope and keep her fans on the edge of their seats, like when she Snapchatted while at the OBGYN office, getting her IUD replaced. TMI, much?
The best part: That time Abraham got a miniature pony named Starburst for her daughter's birthday. Yeah, that happened.
Jenelle Evans
Snapchat Username: pbandjenelley_1
Why snap along? As one of the Teen Mom 2 stars, Evans has had a pretty turbulent life, dealing with a heroin addiction, drug arrests and public feuds with her mother. Now she's happily married to David Eason, is building her dream house and is a doting mom to three (sons Jace and Kaiser and daughter Ensley)—all of who are featured prominently on her Snapchat.
The best part: This Snapchat vid compilation shows a collection of Evan's life, from her kids to her dogs to her cosmetics line.
Snapchat Username: unknown
Why snap along? While Maci Bookout is definitely on Snapchat, judging from her Instagram pics with all those fun filters, as of now, the Teen Mom OG's Snapchat name has remained private. Ah well, maybe she'll let fans know at some point because you can bet she's snapping away with her cute kids, son Bentley (with ex-high school boyfriend Ryan Edwards), daughter Jayde and son Maverick (her two children with husband Taylor McKinney).
The best part: As mentioned, Snapchat filters are McKinney's hobby, and she likes to post pics using them, especially with one of her besties, Catelynn Lowell.
Catelynn Lowell Baltierra
Snapchat Username: catelowell71506
Why snap along? Even as she continues to struggle with depression, letting fans know she is seeking help for it, Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell still loves sharing photos and vids of her life with her supportive husband Tyler Baltierra (Snapchat username: tyler.baltierra) and her ridiculously adorable daughter, Novalee (who looks just like her mom).
The best part: Did we mention how freaking cute Novalee is? OMG, this little one already has a personality to spare... take a look!
Chelsea Houska
Snapchat Username: chelshouska
Why snap along?Teen Mom 2 mama Chelsea Houska is living a pretty lit life with handsome husband Cole DeBoer. She's got her sweet daughter Aubree (whose father is Adam from the teen years), as well as Houska and DeBoer's young son, Watson. Expect loads of Houska's and DeBoer's sexy chemistry and face swapping between Cole and Aubree.
The best part: Oh yeah, and you gotta follow Houska for the peeks at her pet pig, Petey. Come on, he's a pig!
Snapchat Username: brianadejesus
Why snap along? Joining the Teen Mom 2 cast last July, Briana DeJesus has two gorgeous daughters to show off on Snapchat—Nova Star (whose baby daddy is Devoin Austin II) and Stella (her child with Luis Hernández)—along with her crazy love life. DeJesus stepped in it a little when she started dating Kailyn Lowry's ex, Javi Marroquin (Snapchat username: Javim9), but things are always ever changing with her, so you best keep up!
The best part: Along with kiddlings, DeJesus likes to snap a myriad of sultry poses using puppy dog-eared filters and getting her hair done with a wreath of flowers.
Kailyn Lowry
Snapchat Username: kaillowry
Why snap along?Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has a pretty chill life, if we're being honest, and she'll post it all on Snapchat for fans to see. From her workouts to getting Starbucks, to BTS of her podcast with Lindsie Chrisley of USA Network's Chrisley Knows Best. Then, of course, there are her three boys: Isaac (with her first baby daddy, Jo); Lincoln (with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin); and son Lux (father is ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez) and all their shenanigans.
The best part: Speaking of her kids, here's the most adorable Snap-vid of Lowry giving her two older boys a trampoline—and then follows that with a shot of her precious puppy dog, Penny.
Leah Messer
Snapchat Username: leahdawn0913
Why snap along? The West Virginia country girl of Teen Mom 2 fame has had her fair share of ups and downs since having twin girls as a teenager, especially after her daughter, Aliannah, was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy. But that hasn't stopped the now mother of three from posting all kinds of crazy cute pics of her daughters, including Ali's twin sister Aleeah and their baby sister, Adalynn, Leah Messer's child with second ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.
The best part: Along with behind-the-scenes of TM2, Messer also snaps things like her agreeing to a date! Watch it here...
Amber Portwood
Snapchat Username: realaportwood
Why snap along?Teen Mom OG staple Amber Portwood is another fiery former pregnant teen just too colorful not follow. Her run-ins with exes, as well as the law (she even went to prison for more than a year for drug possession), pepper her personality—and she's not afraid to speak her mind. She'll post snaps of her cute-as-a-button daughter Leah and her Forever Haute makeup line, but Portwood will never be called boring. She may take hiatuses from posting on social media to gain “peace,” but no doubt she'll be back snapping in no time.
The best part: Portwood loves dem filters—and looks forward to doing all kinds of crazy stuff with Leah.
