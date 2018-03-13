Snap Happy! The ‘Teen Mom’ Snapchats You Need To Follow Right Now

Oh, the Teen Mom Snapchats drama! When MTV first premiered the show 16 and Pregnant in 2008, they didn’t know what a juggernaut it would become. The original reality TV series, which spotlighted teenage girls dealing with unplanned pregnancies, has since launched two spin-off shows Teen Mom (now known as Teen Mom OG) and Teen Mom 2.

Most importantly, the shows made celebrities out its leads such as Jenelle Evans, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham, and naturally, Snapchat is one of the ways they love to express themselves.

More: ‘Teen Mom’ Cancelled? Cast Worried Show Will End Amid ‘Harassment’ Lawsuit & Firings

They regularly Snapchat their growing families with cute vids of the kid, puppy-dog earred or flower-wreathed photos and the ever-popular face swapping. They also show off their new hairstyles or rock some deadass sexy poses. And yes, they spill some tea every once in awhile, responding to whatever backlash is aimed at them or commenting on a feud they might be engaged in at any given time. In other words, a typical Friday.

More: ‘Teen Mom 2′ Cast Boycotting Show After Jenelle Evans’ Husband’s Homophobic Rant

With new additions like Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry, the Snap-chatter is only getting better—here are all the Teen Mom Snapchat usernames so you can check them out on a regular basis!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.