Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Singer Duffy Reveals She Was ‘Raped, Drugged And Held Captive’ ‘Of course I survived,’ she says of horrific incident.

Singer Duffy revealed that she was “raped and drugged and held captive,” in a shocking confession after disappearing from the music scene since 2011.

Aimee Anne Duffy, 35, posted a black and white photo showing off her long hair and penned an emotional revelation.

“You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk,” she began.

Best known for her hit song, “Mercy,” Duffy continued, “I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak.”

Duffy revealed a horrifying incident for the first time.

“The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days.

“Of course I survived,” she assured her fans.

“The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.”

Scroll through the gallery to read more of Duffy’s own words about surviving the assault.