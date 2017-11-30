Scandal! Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Caught In Steamy Hotel Makeout Session thumbnail

Scandal! Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Caught In Steamy Hotel Makeout Session

The on-again couple can't keep their hand to themselves.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber cannot get enough of each other! The famous couple was caught cozying up together at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills this Wednesday evening. They exchanged some steamy kisses and sweet hugs until they realized they were being photographed and fled! Click through 1RadarOnine.com’s gallery to see the latest photos.

Pop star couple Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, were just pictured getting hot and sexy in a public makeout session in the lobby of LA’s Montage Hotel.

Earlier in the day, they were spotted attending a church service together and looking happier than ever!

In the snaps, Gomez and Bieber were seen awkwardly hugging while sitting across from one another in the lobby’s couches.

They were then seen kissing in front of a male friend who joined them for the intimate evening.

While Gomez has not confirmed her relationship with Bieber – after suddenly dumping The Weeknd – this is not the first time the famous couple has been seen in full public makeout mode!

Earlier this month, the two exchanged a passionate kiss during one of Bieber’s hockey games. Since they got back together, the “Wolves” singer has played out her doting girlfriend duties to perfection, and been there to cheer Bieber on at various games.

After her kidney surgery, Gomez has been trying hard to remain out of the spotlight. It is not a surprise, then, that as soon as she saw photographers snapping at her and Bieber during their hotel date, she fled straight to her room!

The now low-key couple looked peaceful and casual as they talked and sipped on drinks on the hotel’s comfy couches.

A now blonde Gomez looked lovingly into her boyfriend’s eyes amid fears her ex may be writing an explosive tell-all.

What do you think of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber spending so much time together since their reunion? Do you think this time they will last? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

