Scandal! Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Caught In Steamy Hotel Makeout Session

Selena Gomez
and Justin Bieber
cannot get enough of each other! The famous couple was caught cozying up together at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills this Wednesday evening. They exchanged some steamy kisses and sweet hugs until they realized they were being photographed and fled! Click through 1RadarOnine.com’s gallery to see the latest photos.
Pop star couple Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, were just pictured getting hot and sexy in a public makeout session in the lobby of LA’s Montage Hotel.
Earlier in the day
, they were spotted attending a church service together and looking happier than ever!
In the snaps, Gomez and Bieber were seen awkwardly hugging while sitting across from one another in the lobby’s couches.
They were then seen kissing in front of a male friend who joined them for the intimate evening.
While Gomez has not confirmed her relationship with Bieber – after suddenly dumping The Weeknd
– this is not the first time the famous couple has been seen in full public makeout mode
!
After her kidney surgery, Gomez has been trying hard to remain out of the spotlight. It is not a surprise, then, that as soon as she saw photographers snapping at her and Bieber during their hotel date, she fled straight to her room!
The now low-key couple looked peaceful and casual as they talked and sipped on drinks on the hotel’s comfy couches.
What do you think of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber spending so much time together since their reunion? Do you think this time they will last? Sound off in the comments below.
