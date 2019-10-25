Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Awkward! Scott Disick Runs Into Ex Bella Thorne While Partying With Girlfriend Sofia Richie

Awkward! Scott Disick Runs Into Ex Bella Thorne While Partying With Girlfriend Sofia Richie

Awkward! Scott Disick Runs Into Ex Bella Thorne While Partying With Girlfriend Sofia Richie ‘KUWTK’ hunk dumped the actress days before moving on with his model gal.

Scott Disick looked somewhat tense while partying with girlfriend Sofia Richie and sister-from-another-mister Khloe Kardashian this week. As RadarOnline.com has learned, the reality TV trio showed up to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Grand Opening in Hollywood, Florida only to find out Scott’s ex-lover Bella Thorne was also there!

Photos from the Thursday, October 24 event show the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars posing separately on the red carpet.

Khloe, 35, rocked a brow and gold snakeskin-patterned dress and strappy heels.

Sofia, 21, showed off her toned abs in a sleek white ensemble and elegant hairdo.

Scott, 36, went casual in a black sweater and light blue jeans.

Bella, 22, looked cool in a plain white top, black leather pants, a matching jacket, and beige heels.

It’s unclear if Bella confronted her ex or if she chose to avoid him and his leading lady during the star-studded bash.

As Radar readers recall, Scott was spotted hooking up with Bella various times after his split from Kourtney Kardashian. In May 2017, they were pictured putting on some heavy PDA while on a romantic getaway in Cannes. They were all smiles while smooching on a beach chair after a pool day. At the same time, Kourtney, 40, was also in Cannes, canoodling with male model Younes Bendjima.

Though Bella and Scott seemed to be enjoying each other’s company, the self-proclaimed “Lord” dumped her one month later, telling pals that she stunk!

“Bella and her sister Dani were staying in Scott’s villa and they were a complete nightmare,” Scott’s friend told Radar adding that the star told pals he eventually kicked the girls out because he felt they were being “really crazy,” and he was “annoyed at how unhygienic Bella was.”

The friend said that Bella thought Scott was joking, so she returned to his villa the next day only to learn he’d already replaced her with ex-girlfriend and celebrity stylist Chloe Bartoli.

“He just told her to leave,” the source said. “It was really embarrassing.”

The same source said Bella and her sister then had to get a quick flight out to Los Angeles, and the “You Get Me” actress was sad about Scott for days.

Seeming to deny claims that Scott dumped her, however, Bella tweeted: “This Cannes fancy life isn’t for me.”

Only a few days later, Scott was caught cuddling up to Sofia. The two confirmed their relationship on September 2017 by posting shots of them kissing and embracing one another on Instagram Stories.

Though few thought they would last, the pair has been inseparable ever since, and even moved in together shortly after their romance got serious. Sources have said they’ve talked seriously about engagement, and Kourtney is allegedly on board!