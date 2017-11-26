Ariel Winter let it all hang out—again!—while on an exercise outing with her boyfriend Levi Meaden. The Modern Family actress known for her dangerous curves donned skin tight workout clothes in Los Angeles this weekend. Scroll down RadarOnline.com’s gallery for more!
Ariel Winter Flaunts Her Body As She Exercises With Boyfriend Levi Meaden
1
of
9
1 of 9
Ariel Winter let it all hang out—again!—while on an exercise outing with her boyfriend Levi Meaden. The Modern Family actress known for her dangerous curves donned skin tight workout clothes in Los Angeles this weekend. Scroll down RadarOnline.com's gallery for more!
The Modern Family star told US Weekly she's been fat shamed online for her shape: "I started trying to dress for my body and was called a slut or a fat hooker."
Photo credit: BACKGRID
9 of 9
As it approaches winter in Los Angeles, it's clear the actress Winter wants to stay in shape in the sunshine and dress how she likes. "It was really disappointing that people would hate me so much for dressing how I wanted to," the former child star has confided.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Ariel Winter let it all hang out—again!—while on an exercise outing with her boyfriend Levi Meaden. The Modern Family actress known for her dangerous curves donned skin tight workout clothes in Los Angeles this weekend. Scroll down RadarOnline.com's gallery for more!
The Modern Family star told US Weekly she's been fat shamed online for her shape: "I started trying to dress for my body and was called a slut or a fat hooker."
Photo credit: BACKGRID
As it approaches winter in Los Angeles, it's clear the actress Winter wants to stay in shape in the sunshine and dress how she likes. "It was really disappointing that people would hate me so much for dressing how I wanted to," the former child star has confided.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.