Ariel Winter Flaunts Her Body As She Exercises With Boyfriend Levi Meaden thumbnail

Scantily Clad

Ariel Winter Flaunts Her Body As She Exercises With Boyfriend Levi Meaden

See the pics of the 'Modern Family' star wearing racy workout wear.

By
Posted on
Ariel Winter Flaunts Her Body As She Exercises With Boyfriend Levi Meaden thumbnail
View gallery 9
BACKGRID

Ariel Winter let it all hang out—again!—while on an exercise outing with her boyfriend Levi Meaden. The Modern Family actress known for her dangerous curves donned skin tight workout clothes in Los Angeles this weekend. Scroll down RadarOnline.com’s gallery for more!

Ariel Winter Flaunts Her Body As She Exercises With Boyfriend Levi Meaden
1 of 9
Ariel Winter let it all hang out—again!—while on an exercise outing with her boyfriend Levi Meaden. The Modern Family actress known for her dangerous curves donned skin tight workout clothes in Los Angeles this weekend. Scroll down RadarOnline.com's gallery for more!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

While exercising, Winter wore one of her trademark near-naked, racy ensembles, showing off in a plunging fitted blue bra top and tight gray sweat pants.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

In the past, Winter has showed her ample cleavage and has even sported sideboob. In June 2015, Winter underwent breast reduction surgery but still has breasts to brag about!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The star and beau Meaden lifted weights during a workout session with their personal trainer in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Winter shared a video of herself on Instagram doing the exercise routine.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As RadarOnline.com has previously learned, at just 19, sources say Winter is eager to become a mom with Meaden, 30.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Winter has gone through scandal involving her relationship with her mother. She claimed to the Hollywood Reporter that her mother was a monster who physically and emotionally abused her as a young child, and revealed starting at the age of seven, she was forced into skimpy clothes to win roles. Now she's all grown up and still flaunting her body!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Modern Family star told US Weekly she's been fat shamed online for her shape: "I started trying to dress for my body and was called a slut or a fat hooker."

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As it approaches winter in Los Angeles, it's clear the actress Winter wants to stay in shape in the sunshine and dress how she likes. "It was really disappointing that people would hate me so much for dressing how I wanted to," the former child star has confided. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments