Filler Fail? Puffy Sandra Bullock Reveals Freaky New Face — See Before & After Photos

Sandra Bullock sported not only a super sleek hairstyle at the Academy Awards, sported not only a super sleek hairstyle at the Academy Awards, but also “chipmunk cheeks!” The 53-year-old star’s puffy face startled fans, and an expert's opinion provides a simple explanation for her new look — temporary fillers . Click through the gallery to see the actress' freaky new face and exclusive reactions from Hollywood's top plastic surgeons! Photo credit: Getty Images

“Sandra has a naturally narrow face, and during the normal aging process the cheeks can become more flat,” said Dr. Matthew Schulman, a board–certified plastic surgeon who has not treated the actress. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Injecting filler into the cheeks is often a really good way of rejuvenating the appearance. Sandra’s cheeks look round but are not overly full.” Photo credit: Getty Images

While her reps denied she’s had any work done, Dr. Schulman said Sandra’s new look was likely achieved using temporary injectable filler such as Restylane or Juvéderm. Photo credit: Getty Images

But the treatment doesn’t come cheap — and it isn’t a permanent fix. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Temporary fillers typically last between nine and 14 months and can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000." Photo credit: BACKGRID

And that's only "depending on the amount of product required,” noted Dr. Schulman. Photo credit: BACKGRID