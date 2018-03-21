Shirtless Ryan Phillippe Shows Off Buff Body — See The Jaw-Dropping Photos!

As Radar readers know, Phillippe is in a nasty legal battle with his ex, Elsie Hewitt.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
7 of 9
The 21-year-old model claims Phillippe attacked her after the two got into an argument last July 4.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
8 of 9
In the Emergency Protective Order filed by Hewitt, she claimed to police he “hit,” “kicked,” “punched,” and “threw [Hewitt] down a flight of stairs causing visible injuries to her legs back, arms, shoulder and face,” the Blast reported.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
9 of 9
Hewitt is seeking 1 million dollars from the Cruel Intentions star.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
As Radar readers know, Phillippe is in a nasty legal battle with his ex, Elsie Hewitt.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The 21-year-old model claims Phillippe attacked her after the two got into an argument last July 4.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
In the Emergency Protective Order filed by Hewitt, she claimed to police he “hit,” “kicked,” “punched,” and “threw [Hewitt] down a flight of stairs causing visible injuries to her legs back, arms, shoulder and face,” the Blast reported.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Hewitt is seeking 1 million dollars from the Cruel Intentions star.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.