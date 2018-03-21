Shirtless Ryan Phillippe Shows Off Buff Body — See The Jaw-Dropping Photos! thumbnail

Beefcake actor Ryan Phillippe isn’t letting his ongoing legal drama get in the way of some fun in the sun. The buff hunk flexed his muscles,  along with some new skin ink, during a trip to Mexico. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery for more.

Phillippe, 43, showed off his toned physique as he enjoyed a beachside vacation in Cabo.

The Shooter star looked to be in amazing shape [https://radaronline.com/photos/ryan-phillippe-shirtless-girlfriend-paulina-slagter-cancun-pics/] as he lounged around a fancy hotel resort.

He even revealed what appeared to be a new tattoo of a winged figure on his chest.

Check out his six-pack abs! 

As Radar readers know, Phillippe is in a nasty legal battle with his ex, Elsie Hewitt.

The 21-year-old model claims Phillippe attacked her after the two got into an argument last July 4.

In the Emergency Protective Order  filed by Hewitt, she claimed to police he “hit,” “kicked,” “punched,” and “threw [Hewitt] down a flight of stairs causing visible injuries to her legs back, arms, shoulder and face,” the Blast reported.

Hewitt is seeking 1 million dollars from the Cruel Intentions star.

