Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘RHONJ’ Drama: Marty Caffrey Defends Ex Danielle Staub After Her Wild Fight With Margaret Josephs!

‘RHONJ’ Drama: Marty Caffrey Defends Ex Danielle Staub After Her Wild Fight With Margaret Josephs!

‘RHONJ’ Drama: Marty Caffrey Defends Ex Danielle Staub After Her Wild Fight With Margaret Josephs! He calls his ex-wife's costars a ‘bunch of cowards’ after she quits the show.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub’s ex-husband is coming to her defense, slamming her costars after she said she was quitting the show.

“I laugh at all these stories about Margaret [Josephs] suing Danielle,” Marty Caffrey, whose divorce from Danielle was finalized in 2019 after less than a year of marriage, told RadarOnline.com exclusively.

“I know she has threatened that before. It’s another example of Margaret using Danielle to get attention when she can’t get any by herself. Margaret should be worried about her career with the franchise if she ever stops talking about Danielle Staub,” he warned.

Viewers saw Margaret dump water on Danielle’s head and Danielle pull her hair in return during a vicious brawl on RHONJ and since then Marty has been sticking up for his ex-wife.

“She should be very careful,” Marty said about Margaret, Danielle’s RHONJ nemesis.

“The after show is a good example of how the ‘full time’ cast members constantly need to attack Danielle, a ‘friend,’ without her there to stand up for herself,” Marty said about the drama that continued after the fight aired.

“Danielle has no platform. They get to spew whatever bulls**t they want and go unchecked. What ‘friend’ across all the franchises is the main focus of the season?” he questioned.

Marty ripped into his ex-wife’s costars. “A bunch of cowards. They need Danielle’s story because they don’t have one themselves. Can anybody identify Margaret’s story line?

“Melissa, Jennifer or Jackie have nothing either. Well, Melissa has Joe. Joe’s the Housewife, not Melissa. Delores has her two men story line. Teresa has her husband and Danielle. Without Danielle going forward Margaret is doomed and so is Teresa. They really all do owe their paychecks to Danielle.“

Scroll through the gallery for more exclusive details from Marty about his ex-wife Danielle amid her threat to quit RHONJ.