Her Own Wedding Prep! Princess Bea & Fiance Edoardo Attend Royal Nuptials See soon-to-be-married couple in high society attire after controversial romance.

Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got ready for their own upcoming wedding by attending the high society nuptials of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte and his bride Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinneberg in Paris, France on Saturday, October 19.

The wedding was a historic one as it reunited the former Imperial House of France and the House of Hapsburg two centuries after Napoleon married the Archduchess of Austria. London-based private equity manager Bonaparte, 33, is the great-great-great nephew of Napoleon Bonaparte I, Emperor of France.

Beatrice, 31, is looking forward to walking down the aisle in great style herself after her younger sister Eugenie, 29, got married to Jack Brooksbank last year.

Last month, Buckingham Palace announced Beatrice and 36-year-old Edoardo’s engagement.

The statement read: “The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course.”

Beatrice and Edoardo added in their own statement: “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

But Beatrice’s love for billionaire tycoon Edoardo has been controversial.

Her man has a former fiancé, his baby mama Dara Huang, as RadarOnline.com has reported.

Huang’s angry father Po Tien previously ripped the royals and shared exclusive photos of Huang with Edoardo and their little boy “Wolfie,” 2.

While Mozzi hasn’t abandoned his son, he did leave Huang for a luxe new life with royal Bea.

Huang has reportedly made peace with the situation and now, Beatrice wants her to be a wedding guest and little Wolfie to be Edoardo’s best man!

“Dara feels lucky that she and Edo are so amicable that splitting time with Wolfie hasn’t been an issue and he remains happy,” a source told the Mail.

“They take turns over who stays in the family house, keeping Wolfie in a consistent environment. Beatrice has been kind to allow them to do so.”

The source continued, “Dara and Edo are finding co-parenting to be a great way for one of them to be with Wolfie at all times as they both have busy schedules.”

Now, Beatrice and Edoardo are likely deep into wedding planning.

The royal ceremony this weekend gave them some ideas!

