Capitol Hill Horror! Pervy Politicians Turn D.C. Into Sex Cesspool

The U.S. Congress has been exposed as a cesspool of sexual misconduct, assault, harassment and sleazy come-ons — prompting female staffers to circulate a secret "creep list" of the worst offenders! The revelation of corruption at the heart of our nation's democracy comes after Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was branded a serial harasser and rapist. Now, as one political expert told RadarOnline.com, "The scandal has finally reached Capitol Hill — and it's just as bad there as in Hollywood!" Click through the gallery to find out more. Photo credit: Getty Images

Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, said at least $15 million in taxpayer money has been shelled out over the last ten years to settle harassment and discrimination cases involving members of Congress! Shockingly, more than 50 Congressional staffers and lawmakers have so far come forward to say they experienced harassment — or worse — while working on Capitol Hill. Photo credit: Getty Images

Six people have charged a so-far anonymous California congressman with sleazy advances to female staffers. Another six accused a Texas congressman of similar behavior. Photo credit: Getty Images

Al Franken for groping them. Franken responded: "The first and most important thing — and if it's the only thing you care to hear, that's fine — is: I'm sorry. I respect women. I don't respect men who don't. And the fact that my own actions have given people a good reason to doubt that makes me feel ashamed." Two women have publicly shamed Minnesota senator and former Saturday Night Live writer for groping them. Franken responded: "The first and most important thing — and if it's the only thing you care to hear, that's fine — is: I'm sorry. I respect women. I don't respect men who don't. And the fact that my own actions have given people a good reason to doubt that makes me feel ashamed." Photo credit: Getty Images

The allegations are nothing new. A Radar investigation has uncovered a long, sordid narrative of assault, rape and D.C. sleaze. Ex-Veep Al Gore was named in an investigation of a shocking sex assault on a masseuse in Portland, Ore. — and a police report about the incident was exposed in 2010. Gore was later cleared by cops. Photo credit: Getty Images

Florida Rep. Mark Foley sent dirty texts to underage pages — "How [is] my favorite young stud doing?" — before resigning in 2006. Photo credit: Getty Images

Dick Cheney's Deborah Jeane Palfrey, whose Pamela Martin and Associates is said to have sent college-educated women to powerful D.C. men's homes and hotel rooms where, for about $300, they received 90 minutes of "legal, high-end erotic fantasy service." 's phone number turned up in the phone records of D.C. madam, whoseand Associates is said to have sent college-educated women to powerful D.C. men's homes and hotel rooms where, for about $300, they received 90 minutes of "legal, high-end erotic fantasy service." Photo credit: Getty Images

Ron Burkle's Yucaipa Companies have added their names to Four ex-employees of's Yucaipa Companies have added their names to Bill Clinton 's victim list. They said Bubba assaulted them in the early 2000s. Photo credit: Getty Images

Michigan Rep. John Conyers shelled out $27,000 to silence a victim who accused him of sexual harassment in 2015. Other ex-staffers said they've seen Conyers groping female workers, rubbing their legs and backs, and asking for sexual favors. Photo credit: Getty Images

Selene Walters Lamm accused Reagan of raping her in 1952. She was 19. He was 41. She said in an interview Reagan banged on her door at 2:30 a.m. "This is Ron. RON!" he yelled. "Don't you know? I just met you — Reagan! Open up!" Even beloved ex-President Ronald Reagan has been dragged into the scandals. Hollywood playgirlaccused Reagan of raping her in 1952. She was 19. He was 41. She said in an interview Reagan banged on her door at 2:30 a.m. "This is Ron. RON!" he yelled. "Don't you know? I just met you — Reagan! Open up!" Photo credit: Getty Images