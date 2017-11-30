The U.S. Congress has been exposed as a cesspool of sexual misconduct, assault, harassment and sleazy come-ons — prompting female staffers to circulate a secret “creep list” of the worst offenders! The revelation of corruption at the heart of our nation’s democracy comes after Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was branded a serial harasser and rapist. Now, as one political expert told RadarOnline.com, “The scandal has finally reached Capitol Hill — and it’s just as bad there as in Hollywood!” Click through the gallery to find out more.
Capitol Hill Horror! Pervy Politicians Turn D.C. Into Sex Cesspool
The U.S. Congress has been exposed as a cesspool of sexual misconduct, assault, harassment and sleazy come-ons — prompting female staffers to circulate a secret "creep list" of the worst offenders! The revelation of corruption at the heart of our nation's democracy comes after Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was branded a serial harasser and rapist. Now, as one political expert told RadarOnline.com, "The scandal has finally reached Capitol Hill — and it's just as bad there as in Hollywood!" Click through the gallery to find out more.
Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, said at least $15 million in taxpayer money has been shelled out over the last ten years to settle harassment and discrimination cases involving members of Congress! Shockingly, more than 50 Congressional staffers and lawmakers have so far come forward to say they experienced harassment — or worse — while working on Capitol Hill.
Six people have charged a so-far anonymous California congressman with sleazy advances to female staffers. Another six accused a Texas congressman of similar behavior.
The allegations are nothing new. A Radar investigation has uncovered a long, sordid narrative of assault, rape and D.C. sleaze. Ex-Veep Al Gore was named in an investigation of a shocking sex assault on a masseuse in Portland, Ore. — and a police report about the incident was exposed in 2010. Gore was later cleared by cops.
Florida Rep. Mark Foley sent dirty texts to underage pages — "How [is] my favorite young stud doing?" — before resigning in 2006.
Dick Cheney's phone number turned up in the phone records of D.C. madam Deborah Jeane Palfrey, whose Pamela Martin and Associates is said to have sent college-educated women to powerful D.C. men's homes and hotel rooms where, for about $300, they received 90 minutes of "legal, high-end erotic fantasy service."
Four ex-employees of Ron Burkle's Yucaipa Companies have added their names to Bill Clinton's victim list. They said Bubba assaulted them in the early 2000s.
Michigan Rep. John Conyers shelled out $27,000 to silence a victim who accused him of sexual harassment in 2015. Other ex-staffers said they've seen Conyers groping female workers, rubbing their legs and backs, and asking for sexual favors.
Even beloved ex-President Ronald Reagan has been dragged into the scandals. Hollywood playgirl Selene Walters Lamm accused Reagan of raping her in 1952. She was 19. He was 41. She said in an interview Reagan banged on her door at 2:30 a.m. "This is Ron. RON!" he yelled. "Don't you know? I just met you — Reagan! Open up!"
"I'm convinced you're seeing only the tip of the iceberg," a Capitol Hill source told Radar. "Like with Hollywood, the stench will only grow more poisonous until the air finally clears for good!"
