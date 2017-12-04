Tragic Phil Collins Looks Frail & Weakly In Shocking New Photos

Phil Collins looks worse than ever! The 66-year-old star was pictured looking sickly and frail while leaving the hospital in Newcastle, hours before his gig! The drummer has been in and out of the emergency room all year – is he doing okay? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more. Singer-songwriterlooks worse than ever! The 66-year-old star was pictured looking sickly and frail while leaving the hospital in Newcastle, hours before his gig! The drummer has been in and out of the emergency room all year – is he doing okay? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more.

Phil Collins's health issues just keep on coming. This Monday, the tragic musician was caught leaving a Newcastle hospital looking feeble and sickly, just hours before his show! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Though it is uncertain what the star was receiving treatment for at the facility, this is not the first time Collins has suffered frightening health issues.

An eyewitness told Radar of his latest hospital visit: "Phil was very frail. He was in the hospital for two hours and he had a helper with him."

While the source could not identify the singer's companion, they claimed Collins "did not look healthy." Photo credit: BACKGRID

This past June, Collins suffered a tragic fall and had to cancel his London gig due to his injuries . "Phil is in a bad way with his head in bandages. He is conscious and talking, but he is frustrated and upset about having to cancel in his gigs," said an insider at the time. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Collins has long struggled with substance abuse, even admitting to reporters that he had to stop drinking because it was seriously affecting his health. Photo credit: BACKGRID

I personally do not believe I was an alcoholic. I had a problem with alcohol. I didn't have anything else to do, and I enjoyed it. But when I had to stop because it was killing me, I stopped," the singer claimed. Photo credit: BACKGRID