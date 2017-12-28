Paris Jackson Shows Off Tattoos In Skimpy Bikini During Hawaii Vacation

Paris Jackson
looked better than ever during her Hawaiian beach vacation earlier this week. This Tuesday, the teen model wore a vibrant blue Calvin Klein bikini as she soaked up the sun with her two brothers. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the sexy photos.
The blonde bombshell showed off her toned body and gorgeous curves as she enjoyed the Hawaiian sun in a teeny Calvin Klein bikini.
A source told Page Six that earlier this year, Jackson signed a seven-figure deal with the brand – which explains the colorful beach swag.
Seeing as she will likely be the new face of Calvin Klein, it’s no wonder Jackson seemed so comfy and happy in her teeny bikini.
The vibrant ensemble even matched her colorful tattoos!
She reportedly now has over 50 covering her body – various of which are dedicated to her late father.
During her latest relaxing vacation, she was even joined by brothers Michael, 20, and Blanket, 15. How do you think she looked? Sound off in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.