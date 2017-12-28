Paris Jackson Shows Off Tattoos In Skimpy Bikini During Hawaii Vacation thumbnail

Sexy Photos!

Paris Jackson Shows Off Tattoos In Skimpy Bikini During Hawaii Vacation

The teen model looked better than ever during her tropical sibling getaway.

BACKGRID
Paris Jackson looked better than ever during her Hawaiian beach vacation earlier this week. This Tuesday, the teen model wore a vibrant blue Calvin Klein bikini as she soaked up the sun with her two brothers. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the sexy photos.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Up-and-coming model, Paris Jackson, 19, jetted off to the tropics this Holiday season – and she took her brothers with her!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The blonde bombshell showed off her toned body and gorgeous curves as she enjoyed the Hawaiian sun in a teeny Calvin Klein bikini.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

A source told Page Six that earlier this year, Jackson signed a seven-figure deal with the brand – which explains the colorful beach swag.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Seeing as she will likely be the new face of Calvin Klein, it’s no wonder Jackson seemed so comfy and happy in her teeny bikini.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The vibrant ensemble even matched her colorful tattoos!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She reportedly now has over 50 covering her body – various of which are dedicated to her late father.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

While Paris Jackson previously suffered depression following her dad’s sudden death, she now seems happier than ever!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

During her latest relaxing vacation, she was even joined by brothers Michael, 20, and Blanket, 15. How do you think she looked? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

