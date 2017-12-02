Troubling Antics! Paris Jackson Exhibits Bizarre Behavior In France?

Paris Jackson has been photographed acting oddly in France.

Michael Jackson‘s daughter was seen scaling lampposts in Paris while smoking cigarettes in a rundown area of the city.

Her antics come after she hit out at being labelled ‘Wacko Jacko 2.0’ during a controversial Australian trip.

The 19-year-old was seen licking a window inside a marquee at the Melbourne Cup recently.

After she tried to scale some lampposts Paris was seen slumping onto the pavement for a rest and a cigarette while taking ‘selfies’.

Jackson looked like any other tourist dressed in a sweater with furry boots and fingerless gloves as she toured Paris.

Her ombre locks were worn in a tousled style and she carried a large orange rucksack on her back as she was escorted by a female friend.

As she scaled the lamppost her friend took some photographs of the famous teenager in the French capital.

Her trip came a month after Paris was seen licking a window inside a Melbourne Cup marquee, leading the Herald Sun to post the said image alongside the headline ‘Wacko Jacko 2.0,’

Paris then took to Twitter, and blasted the newspaper.

The star shared with her 1.35 million followers: ‘You guys are f**kin’ cowards.’

