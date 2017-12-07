Fears For Paris! Jackson’s Family ‘Freaking Out’ As She Goes Off The Rails In France

“Paris is telling her family that she is young and just wants to enjoy life right now, but no one is buying it,” a Jackson family insider said.
As Michael Jackson fans know, Paris’s godfather is troubled
actor Macaulay Culkin
, 37! Although he is said to have cleaned up his act recently, the source told Radar that “Paris’s family still worries when she hangs out with him.”
“Katherine and Joe would love to put a bodyguard on her and have tried so many times, but she refuses,” the source said. “There is nothing they can do to stop her right now.”
Paris admitted in a recent Rolling Stones interview
that she attempted suicide
“multiple” times! "I'm a completely different person. But up to that point, I was actually crazy, I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help,” Paris said in the interview.
According to the insider, Paris’s net worth, which is estimated at approximately $100 million, is causing her to feel “invincible” at times! “Although she wants everyone to think she is backpacking in Paris, she is staying at a super luxe pad with all the amenities,” the insider revealed.
Photo credit: Getty Images
As fans also know, the gorgeous teen has been struggled with substance abuse issues for several years and was recently said to be sober!
“Her family thinks that she may have relapsed because she has been openly advocating the use of medical marijuan
a lately,” the source told Radar.
“The only family members she will listen to are her brothers,
but right now she is not following anyone’s direction but her own,” the insider said.
Do you think that Paris Jackson’s family has reason to be concerned? Sound off in the comments below.
