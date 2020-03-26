From Too Hot To Not: Paris Hilton And Chris Zylka's Relationship History From the first encounter to the $2 million engagement ring and how it all ended.

Paris Hilton’s history of romances and relationships may be one for the record books, having been connected to so many rich and good-looking men. When Hilton met and fell for actor, model and artist Chris Zylka in 2016, it seemed like The Leftovers star might finally be the man to land the hard-to-get heiress and Simple Life star. The relationship felt even more like a sure thing when Zylka popped the question with a $2 million engagement ring.

Zylka wouldn’t be the first man to fall for Hilton and have his heart crushed in the bargain. Before Zylka, the heiress and DJ was previously linked to model Jason Shaw and shipping heir Paris Latsis without marrying either one of them. Three would not be the celebutante’s lucky number, though, as less than a year after saying “yes” to Zylka, the couple’s romance and the relationship were both officially over.

