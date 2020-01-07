Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Paris Hilton Moves On With Handsome Entrepreneur 1 Year After Breaking Off Engagement To Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton Moves On With Handsome Entrepreneur 1 Year After Breaking Off Engagement To Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton Moves On With Handsome Entrepreneur 1 Year After Breaking Off Engagement To Chris Zylka Heiress was spotted kissing Carter Reum at a Golden Globes afterparty!

Paris Hilton has a new man!

One year after breaking off her engagement to actor Chris Zylka, the socialite was spotted kissing entrepreneur Carter Reum at a Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday, January 5.

Eyewitnesses said the pair was “inseparable” at Warner Bros. and InStyle‘s 21st annual Post-Golden Globes event at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

While neither Hilton, 38, nor Reum, 38, have publicly confirmed their romance, an insider told Us Weekly that the new couple were “all over each other at the party” and “not trying to hide their relationship.”

Reum is the author of Shortcut Your Startup: Speed Up Success With Unconventional Advice From the Trenches.

RadarOnline.com readers know this is Hilton’s first relationship since her split from Zylka, 34, in November 2018. She and the Leftovers star announced their engagement on January 2 of that year, with the heiress even boasting about her massive diamond ring.

“I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life,” the blonde bombshell wrote at the time while showing off her bling. “My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.”

Still, they called it quits almost one year later.

According to a source, the pair had very different and “hectic schedules,” which led them to drift apart after about two years together.

Living the single life after the breakup, Hilton released her single and music video “Best Friend’s Ass,” featuring Kim Kardashian.

“I’m really good right now,” Hilton told ET in November 2019. “I’m just focusing on my life, my business, hanging out with my girlfriends and having the time of my life.”