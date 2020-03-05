14 Celebs Who Do Not Like to Drive

Which celebs don't like to be behind the wheel?

March 5, 2020 @ 13:52PM
Nondriving Celebs PortraitJennifer Lopez NonDriving Celebs
Photo Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Celebrity
14 Celebs Who Do Not Like to Drive
March 5, 2020 @ 13:52PM

Which celebs don't like to be behind the wheel?

It might be surprising how many celebs choose not to drive, especially since so many A-listers live in California where cars are the ultimate status symbol.

More: Mariah Carey In Fender Bender; Tweets About Accident

Some celebs like buying fancy cars for themselves, but who really needs a license when you can pay a driver to drive you around or if you don’t mind taking a car service to get places? These non-driving celebs will likely not make the news for driving recklessly or while under the influence.

More: Vince Vaughn A No-Show In Court, Pleads No Contest To DUI-Related Charge

See which of these non-driving celebs you knew can’t or won’t drive!