Trainwreck Nick Nolte Climbs Fence In PJs, Looks Exhausted In Bizarre Photos

What in the world is going on with Nick Nolte? This Wednesday afternoon, the tragic actor was spotted trying to climb a fence on the side of the road – in his PJs! The bizarre incident, unfortunately, comes as no surprise, since the fading star has been on a downward spiral in the past few months. Could this be his most embarrassing public scandal yet? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

He was walking along the side of a road, when he suddenly stopped in his tracks and tried climbing over a spiked white fence! Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 76-year-old was wearing white PJs for the strange outing, and looked exhausted and weary as he struggled to get over the massive fence. Photo credit: BACKGRID

A passerby saw the star in his odd mission and tried to stop him. Nolte then pretended to be looking for something, before getting down and chatting with the man. Photo credit: BACKGRID