Trainwreck Nick Nolte Climbs Fence In PJs, Looks Exhausted In Bizarre Photos

The aging actor looked like he was trying to run from the cameras!

What in the world is going on with Nick Nolte? This Wednesday afternoon, the tragic actor was spotted trying to climb a fence on the side of the road – in his PJs! The bizarre incident, unfortunately, comes as no surprise, since the fading star has been on a downward spiral in the past few months. Could this be his most embarrassing public scandal yet? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more.

Is Nick Nolte losing it? This Wednesday, photographers caught the actor looking disheveled and tired while sipping on a green juice in Malibu.
He was walking along the side of a road, when he suddenly stopped in his tracks and tried climbing over a spiked white fence!

The 76-year-old was wearing white PJs for the strange outing, and looked exhausted and weary as he struggled to get over the massive fence.

A passerby saw the star in his odd mission and tried to stop him. Nolte then pretended to be looking for something, before getting down and chatting with the man.

As Radar readers know, Nolte has been looking rough in the past few months – so much so that fans have worried he may be off the wagon.

More than once, the actor has been pictured walking around Los Angeles in stained baggy clothes and messy white hair.

His weight loss has also been the cause of much concern.

The former "Sexiest Man Alive" has never looked worse! Why do you think Nick Nolte was trying to climb a fence in his PJs? Let us know in the comments below.

