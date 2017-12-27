Hot Shots! Top 10 Nude Male Stars Of 2017

Beat the winter blues by clicking through the hottest shots featuring Ryan Reynolds
, Channing Tatum
, Nick Jonas
and the other top ten most-searched nude male celebrities of 2017, thanks to MrMan.com
.
Josh Hutcherson just steamed up the screen in Future Man: Prelude to an Apocalypse, and he’s the eighth most popular search for male nude stars in 2017.
Jonathan Groff stripped down a few years ago for The Normal Heart, and fans’ desire to see more has landed him in seventh place!
Colton Haynes, who came in sixth, was easy on the eyes in this year’s hit comedy Rough Night.
The Deuce star James Franco, who came in fourth, bared his body on the HBO hit show.
Channing Tatum infamously stripped in the 2012 classic Magic Mike, and five years later he’s still top of the search list, coming in at third.
Zac Efron
proved he’s no flash in the pan when it comes to fans’ wanting more! The Baywatch
star topped the list as 2017’s most-searched nude male celebrity
