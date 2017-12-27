Hot Shots! Top 10 Nude Male Stars Of 2017 thumbnail

Hot Shots! Top 10 Nude Male Stars Of 2017

See which guys are the most-searched stripped-down celebrities of the year.

Beat the winter blues by clicking through the hottest shots featuring Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum, Nick Jonas and the other top ten most-searched nude male celebrities of 2017, thanks to MrMan.com.
Ryan Reynolds, here in 2002’s Van Wilder, is number one in many fans’ books, but he came in tenth place for most-searched nude male celebrity.
Dave Franco got a lot of buzz for his body in Nerve last year, helping him secure ninth position on Mr. Man’s list.
Josh Hutcherson just steamed up the screen in Future Man: Prelude to an Apocalypse, and he’s the eighth most popular search for male nude stars in 2017.
Jonathan Groff stripped down a few years ago for The Normal Heart, and fans’ desire to see more has landed him in seventh place!
Colton Haynes, who came in sixth, was easy on the eyes in this year’s hit comedy Rough Night.
The only thing Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 actor Chris Pratt needs to defend himself against is too much interest! He landed in fifth place on the most-searched list this year.
The Deuce star James Franco, who came in fourth, bared his body on the HBO hit show.
Channing Tatum infamously stripped in the 2012 classic Magic Mike, and five years later he’s still top of the search list, coming in at third.
Careful What You Wish For star Nick Jonas showed off his tone body in the 2015 thriller, and two years later he’s still generating a lot of heat in second place.
Zac Efron proved he’s no flash in the pan when it comes to fans’ wanting more! The Baywatch star topped the list as 2017’s most-searched nude male celebrityWe pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

