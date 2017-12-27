Hot Shots! Top 10 Nude Male Stars Of 2017

Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum, Nick Jonas and the other top ten most-searched nude male celebrities of 2017, thanks to Beat the winter blues by clicking through the hottest shots featuringand the other top ten most-searched nude male celebrities of 2017, thanks to MrMan.com

Dave Franco got a lot of buzz for his body in Nerve last year, helping him secure got a lot of buzz for his body in Nerve last year, helping him secure ninth position on Mr. Man’s list

Josh Hutcherson just steamed up the screen in Future Man: Prelude to an Apocalypse, and he’s the eighth most popular search for male nude stars in 2017.

Jonathan Groff stripped down a few years ago for The Normal Heart, and fans’ desire to see more has landed him in seventh place!

Colton Haynes, who came in sixth, was easy on the eyes in this year’s hit comedy Rough Night.

Chris Pratt, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 actor, landed in fifth place on the most-searched list this year

The Deuce star James Franco, who came in fourth, bared his body on the HBO hit show.

Channing Tatum infamously stripped in the 2012 classic Magic Mike, and five years later he’s still top of the search list, coming in at third.

Nick Jonas, the Careful What You Wish For star, showed off his tone body in the 2015 thriller, and two years later he's still generating a lot of heat in second place