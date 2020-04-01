The 10 Most Expensive Doubles Ever: Fans Who Have Paid Bank To Look Like Celebs

Which fan has paid the most money to look like their favorite star?

It’s one thing to dress up as your favorite celebrity or character, but it’s another thing entirely to pay thousands of dollars attempting to look exactly like them. But that is just what some fans are doing in their quest to change their bodies to resemble their favorite star.

It has allegedly cost Myla Sinanaj around $30,000 thus far to look like Kim Kardashian. Kyleigh Potts has reportedly spent around $75,000 to look like Kylie Jenner. And Pixee Fox has allegedly spent over $100,000 to look like cartoon character Jessica Rabbit.

Check out these extreme doubles — the people who have spent tons of cash on plastic surgeries and more.