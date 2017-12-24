Mel B Steps Out With Rumored Hairdresser Boyfriend

Mel B has a lot to celebrate this holiday season as she's finally free of Gary Madatyan. But are they more than just good friends? Scroll down Radar's gallery for more! has a lot to celebrate this holiday season as she's finally free of Stephen Belafonte ! After a sordid battle exposing all of their dirty laundry, Mel and Belafonte's divorce was just finalized . The former Spice Girl, 42, looked fresh and free as she shopped for Christmas gifts with her hairdresser. But are they more than just good friends? Scroll down Radar's gallery for more! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Mel picked up some presents in Los Angeles on Saturday with Madatyan right by her side. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The two had a blast at Tom's Toys. Mel, who has three kids, wore a zip-up hooded white sweatshirt with her nickname embroidered on the left chest area, covering up recent scars she had in removing a tattoo of the name of her ex-husband Belafonte. She stood out with wild print pants. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The America's Got Talent judge wore a magenta colored hairdo, while bearded Madatyan sported a long-sleeved ash sweatshirt. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Mel and Madatyan hit headlines after they were spotted kissing at a party after the VMAs in August. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Mel has teased her social media followers by writing that Madatyan is her "love." Photo credit: BACKGRID

But they have also laughed off rumors that they're in a romance. Photo credit: BACKGRID