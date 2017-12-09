Baby Before Bride! See First Photos Of Pumpkin’s Bundle Of Joy

Mama June Shannon
’s 17-year-old daughter Pumpkin
welcomed her first baby
on December 8, 2017 and RadarOnline.com obtained new photos of the brand-new little girl. Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon gave birth to the 7lbs., 140z baby at the crack of dawn with her fiancé, Joshua Brandon,
by her side. Her teen pregnancy journey was filmed for her mom’s reality show, Mama June: From Not To Hot
