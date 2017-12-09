Baby Before Bride! See First Photos Of Pumpkin’s Bundle Of Joy thumbnail

Sweet Snaps

Baby Before Bride! See First Photos Of Pumpkin’s Bundle Of Joy

Mama June’s 17-year-old daughter welcomes tiny daughter with fiancé.

By
Posted on
Baby Before Bride! See First Photos Of Pumpkin’s Bundle Of Joy thumbnail
View gallery 6
Baby Before Bride! See First Photos Of Pumpkin’s Bundle Of Joy
1 of 6
Mama June Shannon’s 17-year-old daughter Pumpkin welcomed her first baby on December 8, 2017 and RadarOnline.com obtained new photos of the brand-new little girl. Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon gave birth to the 7lbs., 140z baby at the crack of dawn with her fiancé, Joshua Brandon, by her side. Her teen pregnancy journey was filmed for her mom’s reality show, Mama June: From Not To Hot and the network shared exclusive photos of the new baby with Radar. Click through the gallery too see Pumpkin’s tiny tot.
Honey Boo Boo’s niece was a whopping 21 inches long when she was born https://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/mama-june-second-season-hot-to-not-daughter-pumpkin-pregnant/ just a few weeks before Christmas.
Ella Grace Efrid was adorable the day she was born.
Daddy Brandon snuggled his new daughter. She’s absolutely beautifully perfect!!” his mother Bonnie gushed.
As Radar first reported, Pumpkin became engaged to older boyfriend Josh in January 2016, when she had just turned 16. “I think they’re too young for marriage,” Josh’s concerned grandmother Linda told Radar at the time. “I hope they have a long engagement.”
Congrats to the happy couple! Mama June: From Not to Hot returned January 12 at 9|8c on WE! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Comments