‘Little Women: LA’ Star Plastic Martyr Gets Boob Job — See The Shocking Photos!

Trans model and Little Women: LA star Plastic Martyr just got a boob job after undergoing sex reassignment surgery a few months ago, and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive photos of her brand new breasts! Click through the gallery to find out more.

Plastic appeared on last season of Little Women: LA, but she’s been very busy now that she’s no longer doing the show! Radar can exclusively reveal that the stunning 28-year-old model got a perky new set of breasts on Mar. 14.

“Dr. Tiffany Grunwald in Santa Monica performed the surgery,” Plastic exclusively told Radar. “She is an artist and a genius with her work on breasts.”

Plastic going under the knife wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision. “It took me years of interviewing plastic surgeons until I found her and knew she was the only one to perform this surgery,” she noted, adding, “Doing breast implants on a trans woman is way different than doing them on a cisgender female.”

So what does Plastic think of her new full-B cup breasts? “I'm beyond thrilled with the results and I'm only one week post-op,” she gushed. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“I didn't want to be another Barbie doll,” Plastic explained of her choice not to get overinflated. “I wanted to just be natural looking and like I was born female. In my opinion all these girls, both cis and trans, who go overboard on plastic surgery look like cartoons and the ‘fake’ look isn't my cup of tea.” Photo credit: BACKGRID