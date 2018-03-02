Is She OK? Lisa Vanderpump Caught Leaving Salon With Full-On Face Mask thumbnail

Wild Photos

Is She OK? Lisa Vanderpump Caught Leaving Salon With Full-On Face Mask

The restauranteur looked disheveled as she rushed to her car.

By
Posted on
Is She OK? Lisa Vanderpump Caught Leaving Salon With Full-On Face Mask thumbnail
View gallery 8
BACKGRID
Is She OK? Lisa Vanderpump Caught Leaving Salon With Full-On Face Mask
1 of 8
What is going on with Lisa Vanderpump? This Thursday, March 2, the British restauranteur was caught stepping out of LA’s Epione salon, with a treatment mask fully planted on her face! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the bizarre photos.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Lisa Vanderpump, 57, looking nothing like her usual poised self when she was caught rushing out of a ritzy Los Angeles salon wearing a face mask.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The British restauranteur and reality star looked dazed as she gathered her belongings following her appointment.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Vanderpump must have been short on time, as she didn’t even bother to finish her treatment and remove her face mask!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Lisa Vanderpump is rarely spotted without makeup and a full reality star squad.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Seeing as how she’s the star of her own show and a beloved Housewife of Beverly Hills, she’s usually glammed-up and ready for the spotlight.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

On her latest outing, however, Lisa Vanderpump looked disheveled and irritated.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Do you think she's doing okay? Sound off below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments