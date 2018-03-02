Is She OK? Lisa Vanderpump Caught Leaving Salon With Full-On Face Mask

What is going on with Lisa Vanderpump
? This Thursday, March 2, the British restauranteur was caught stepping out of LA’s Epione salon, with a treatment mask fully planted on her face! Click through RadarOnline.com
’s gallery to see the bizarre photos.
Lisa Vanderpump, 57, looking nothing like her usual poised self when she was caught rushing out of a ritzy Los Angeles salon wearing a face mask.
The British restauranteur and reality star looked dazed as she gathered her belongings following her appointment.
Vanderpump must have been short on time, as she didn’t even bother to finish her treatment and remove her face mask!
As Radar readers know, Lisa Vanderpump is rarely spotted without makeup and a full reality star squad.
On her latest outing, however, Lisa Vanderpump looked disheveled and irritated.
Do you think she's doing okay? Sound off below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.