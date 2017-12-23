Lisa Marie Presley Ex Michael Lockwood With Kids After Bitter Divorce – See Photos thumbnail

Lisa Marie Presley Ex Michael Lockwood With Kids After Bitter Divorce – See Photos

Musician sees his daughters before Christmas.

Michael Lockwood spent some quality time with his daughters just before Christmas. And RadarOnline.com has all the details as Lisa Marie Presley's former husband enjoyed time with their twins. Click for more details.

Michael Lockwood, 56, was spotted out with twins Harperand Finlay in Los Angeles this weekend.

The controversial guitarist seemed in good spirits as he played with his 8-year-old daughters.

The twins had been living with grandmother Priscilla Presley during their parents' difficult divorce.

Her daughter Lisa Marie Presley had fought with Lockwood over money and custody of their daughters.

In a bombshell development Elvis' daughter claimed that she had found 'hundreds of inappropriate pictures and disturbing video' on Lockwood's computer.'

The couple were married for 10 years after getting hitched in Japan back in 2006 before celeb friends Carly Simon,Fiona Apple and Aimee Mann.

Lisa Marie Presley, 49, recently looked tired after attending a rock concert.

