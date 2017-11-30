Tragic Lisa Marie Presley Looks Worse For Wear At Late Night Rock Concert thumbnail

Tragic Lisa Marie Presley Looks Worse For Wear At Late Night Rock Concert

The former addict looked frail in an oversized dress at 49.

Lisa Marie Presley Looks Worse For Wear At Late Night Rock Concert
Lisa Marie Presley looked like a total mess at the Gun's N Roses Concert in LA’s Forum. She wore an oversized purple dress, messy hair and dark makeup as she showed up solo.

The tragic singer known for her boozy habits and party-girl ways, scared fans with her disheveled appearance during the late-night event.

As Radar readers know, the single mom-of-four has been battling a bitter divorce war with ex Michael Lockwood.

Presley claimed in court papers that she found “disturbing” images of children in Lockwood’s devices and informed police, who began an investigation into the shady musician.

Though he and Presley had been married for ten years, Elvis Presley’s daughter claimed the images made her “sick to [her] stomach” and immediately filed for divorce.

Lockwood fired back after Presley turned him in, saying he was “disgusted” with her “unproven” accusations against him. After seizing various items from Lockwood's home, police determined that no criminal activity had taken place.

Despite having suffered various addiction problems over the years, Presley recently claimed she is now leading a sober life for the sake of her children.

“She finally realized that she was killing herself, and decided that she didn’t want to end up like her dad!” a pal of the star told Radar.

In recent photos, however, she looked just like her old trainwreck self!

Do you think Lisa Marie Presley is doing okay?

