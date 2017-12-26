Addie’s Got A Gun! Leah Messer’s Baby Daddy Gives Daughter TWO Firearms For Christmas

My baby dolls 1st 22 cal crickett...... and yes @leahdawn92mtv is aware of this..... @nationalrifleassociation @nratv @nrawomen gun safety 100% #daddiescountrygirl #muddygirlcamo #22crickett #adalynnfaith

A post shared by RealJeremyCalvertMtv (@calvertmtv) on Dec 24, 2017 at 10:49am PST