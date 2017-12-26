Addie’s Got A Gun! Leah Messer’s Baby Daddy Gives Daughter TWO Firearms For Christmas thumbnail

Addie’s Got A Gun! Leah Messer’s Baby Daddy Gives Daughter TWO Firearms For Christmas

A worried 'Teen Mom 2' fan fired, 'She might set it off by accident."

Leah Messer's daughter received controversial gifts for Christmas this year – and they certainly weren't from Santa Claus! Teen Mom 2 dad Jeremy Calvert gifted his 4-year-old daughter TWO guns for the holiday.
"My baby doll's 1st 22 cal crickett… and yes @Leahdawn92mtv is aware of this," he captioned a photo of a smiling Adalynn holding the firearm.
But Calvert didn't stop there, as he gifted her a second one. He captioned the photo of his daughter proudly displaying the gun, "And here is the other one… all pink."
The gifts caused controversy, as Calvert's Instagram followers slammed him for the presents. "This is definitely something I would never buy for my child as I do not condone violence, but as an adult it's a personal decision," one fan slammed, as another wrote, "My concern is that she is a [bubbly] little girl and she might set it off by accident being a [goofball] or something." A third fired, "Yeah this looks super safe, let's definitely get one more kid on this planet to think guns are toys and add to the statistics of gun deaths. Way to go @calvertmtv."
But Calvert had supporters, as many praised him for teaching his daughter about guns early. "We started teaching our girls to shoot when they were young too!! There is nothing wrong with a kid shooting a gun when supervised," one fan wrote. A second commented, "That's awesome! Some of my best childhood memories with my father was going out shooting with him."
This isn't the first time Calvert has come under fire for allowing his daughter to hold a gun. In 2016, he posted a photo of the little one holding a rifle two times her size. "She said, 'Daddy let's go hunting and shoot a coyote,'" he captioned the controversial photo. "Lol better watch out boys, she won't miss."
Do you think Adalynn is too young for guns? Tell us in the comments!

