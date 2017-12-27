Homewrecker? Laura Dern Caught Making Out With Still-Married NBA Star Baron Davis

Laura Dern couldn't keep her hands off NBA star Baron Davis when they were caught kissing outside of the Beverly Hills Hotel on December 20. But RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the actress's much-younger man is still married! couldn't keep her hands off NBA starwhen they were caught kissing outside of the Beverly Hills Hotel on December 20. But RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the actress's much-younger man is still married! Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

But fortunately for Dern, 50, the couple is in the process of divorcing. According to court papers obtained from Superior Court of Los Angeles, Brewster filed for divorce from her husband, who she married in 2014, on March 21, 2017. READ THE DIVORCE PAPERS! Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

In the divorce petition, Brewster cited irreconcilable differences and requested spousal support. But it seems the couple decided to work on their marriage, as she filed a request for dismissal on March 28, 2017. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Brewster re-filed for divorce on June 28, 2017 . In the petition, she cited irreconcilable differences again and requested spousal support. She also asked for joint legal custody and full physical custody of their two children Kingman and Luke-Alden. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

In his response filed on August 11, 2017, he requested spousal support be given to Brewster. He also asked for joint physical and legal custody of their two children. The case is still ongoing. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Ben Harper from 2005 to 2013. They share two children together. She was also linked to rapper Common in 2016. The Big Little Lies star was married to musician from 2005 to 2013. They share two children together. She was also linked to rapper Common in 2016. Photo credit: Getty Images

In the photos first obtained by Us Weekly , Davis could be seen holding Dern's purse, as they were spotted kissing, cuddling and laughing. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner