Monster mom knows best! Kris Jenner hatched a twisted plot to exploit Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy for the family reality show, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned. With Life of Kylie failing in the ratings, the momager decided the best way to debut her daughter’s baby bump on TV was through Keeping Up With the Kardashians, an insider spilled. “Kris had cameras rolling for Kylie’s pregnancy and she came up with a new plan to show off her youngest daughter’s baby news by exploiting it on the next season of the show.” Click through Radar’s gallery to get the scoop on Kylie’s pregnancy plot.
Money-Hungry Kris Hatches Twisted Plot For Kylie’s Pregnancy Debut
Money talks. Kris convinced E! to give her $150 million for KUWTK to return and the insider told Radar that Kylie’s pregnancy played a big part of the deal. “Kylie is filming, even though she’s staying at home most of the time. Kris decided to put the footage on KUWTK.”
“Kris lives and dies by the ratings of the show and she hopes that Kylie’s pregnancy will deliver big numbers,” the insider told Radar. “Life of Kylie did worse in the ratings than Rob & Blac and Kris wants to make sure Kylie’s pregnancy is shown in a good light.
The snitch told Radar Kris is in complete control of Kylie’s baby reveal. “Kris has planned everything about the baby. How she wants it revealed and how Kylie is going to do everything. She isn’t leaving anything up to chance with a spinoff. “
