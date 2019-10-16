Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kurt Cobain’s Haunted Death House Scares Off Buyers! ‘Too many people believe his spirit occupies the place,’ real estate source says.'

Grunge-rock god Kurt Cobain’s death house in Seattle is up for sale for $7.5 million — but some fear buyers won’t bite because folks believe it’s haunted!

“It’s a hard sell,” a local real estate source exclusively told RadarOnline.com. “Too many people believe his spirit still occupies the place!”

The troubled Nirvana frontman, 27, blew his brains out in a greenhouse on the 8,000-square-foot home in the posh lakefront neighborhood of Denny-Blaine, and his body was discovered on April 8, 1994. Investigators believe he’d been dead for three days.

A few feet away from his lifeless body, an open cigar box held a kit for injecting heroin. A bag containing a box of 20-gauge shotgun shells rested by his left foot.

