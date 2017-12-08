KimYe’s New Mega-Mansion Exposed! See Inside Their Lavish $20 Million Palace

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are spending the holidays in their new digs! The couple has finally moved into their luxurious $20 million mansion in Hidden Hills, Calif. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out all the details about their not-so-humble house! Photo credit: BACKGRID/MEGA

Hidden Hills Building and Safety Manager, Steve O’Hara, exclusively walked RadarOnline.com through plans detailing the couple’s luxurious new mega-mansion. Photo credit: BACKGRID

According to O’Hara, the famous family has moved in and started living at the property in the last couple of weeks, and almost all of the renovations are complete Photo credit: BACKGRID

There’s plenty of room in the new pad for their huge wardrobes of designer duds. The Wests have doubled the size of the master bedroom and Kanye has extended his huge closet to be the same size as the master bedroom originally was, noted O’Hara. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The second floor also includes a whopping four new closets for Kim: a main closet, extension closet, shoe closet and bathroom closet, like a vanity room, which has been extended to make it bigger. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The couple, who are expecting their baby to be born via surrogate soon , have spared no expense on their third child’s nursery, which will be located upstairs in the new expansive property. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Who needs clean clothes when you can just buy new ones! Downstairs the Wests have had the layout changed to add large closets to bedrooms two and three and reduce the size of the laundry room, O’Hara confirmed to Radar. Photo credit: BACKGRID

However, not everything is as grand and airy as the closets and bedrooms. The two have had a large porch at the front of the property removed, resulting in a much smaller main entryway. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Fitness is key for the couple! They have converted a guesthouse into a large gym, and the original gym has been made into a staff kitchen. Despite the Wests’ tendency to exaggerate , one of the two swimming pools has been filled in. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Perhaps the pair isn’t as great at real estate investing as they think? The Wests bought a new house and then changed the entire layout instead of the much easier — and less expensive — option of buying a plot of land and having it custom-built to their specifications in the first place, said O’Hara. Photo credit: BACKGRID

One reason the two have had to wait years to move into their new home is because of all the extra paperwork they created. Radar has learned that many of the permits the Wests applied for every few months for years were for relatively minor changes to be made to various rooms in the house — a time-consuming process Photo credit: BACKGRID

Still, Kardashian and West’s realtor believes they are geniuses when it comes to design, and that helped boost the price of the Bel Air mansion they unloaded in November Photo credit: BACKGRID