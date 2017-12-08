Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are spending the holidays in their new digs! The couple has finally moved into their luxurious $20 million mansion in Hidden Hills, Calif. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out all the details about their not-so-humble house!
KimYe’s New Mega-Mansion Exposed! See Inside Their Lavish $20 Million Palace
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are spending the holidays in their new digs! The couple has finally moved into their luxurious $20 million mansion in Hidden Hills, Calif. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out all the details about their not-so-humble house!
Photo credit: BACKGRID/MEGA
Hidden Hills Building and Safety Manager, Steve O’Hara, exclusively walked RadarOnline.com through plans detailing the couple’s luxurious new mega-mansion.
There’s plenty of room in the new pad for their huge wardrobes of designer duds. The Wests have doubled the size of the master bedroom and Kanye has extended his huge closet to be the same size as the master bedroom originally was, noted O’Hara.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The second floor also includes a whopping four new closets for Kim: a main closet, extension closet, shoe closet and bathroom closet, like a vanity room, which has been extended to make it bigger.
Who needs clean clothes when you can just buy new ones! Downstairs the Wests have had the layout changed to add large closets to bedrooms two and three and reduce the size of the laundry room, O’Hara confirmed to Radar.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
However, not everything is as grand and airy as the closets and bedrooms. The two have had a large porch at the front of the property removed, resulting in a much smaller main entryway.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Fitness is key for the couple! They have converted a guesthouse into a large gym, and the original gym has been made into a staff kitchen. Despite the Wests’ tendency to exaggerate, one of the two swimming pools has been filled in.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Perhaps the pair isn’t as great at real estate investing as they think? The Wests bought a new house and then changed the entire layout instead of the much easier — and less expensive — option of buying a plot of land and having it custom-built to their specifications in the first place, said O’Hara.
"You are talking about people that are very fashion forward, very trendy," said realtor Josh Altman. "And so, really, with the first opportunity ever on the market of a collaboration of Kim and Kanye ever to be available to the public, I think that is more what [the high selling price] was about … The style of that house is super modern, minimalist style and I think it really reflects what Kim and Kanye are right now."
