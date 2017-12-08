Kendall Jenner Frees Nipple On Steamy Date With Blake Griffin!

Kendall Jenner was just spotted on a steamy date with boyfriend Blake Griffin – and her nipples were totally out! The model kept it classy in all-black business attire, but apparently, she didn’t realize her top was actually see-through. Looks like her beau doesn’t mind! Click through RadarOnline.com to see the shocking photos. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Supermodel Kendall Jenner, 21, may not have confirmed her relationship with NBA star Blake Griffin, 28 – but these new photos leave little to the imagination. Photo credit: BACKGRID

This Thursday night, the two were spotted looking love-struck during a late-night outing in Los Angeles. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jenner covered her face as she was pictured leaving Avalon nightclub with Griffin following his comedy show. She may have managed to hide her eyes, but her nipples were completely visible under her sheer top! Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Jenner and Griffin sparked dating rumors when they were spotted on a secret date earlier this year. Photo credit: BACKGRID

While they’ve remained low-key since then, they’ve become more public about their romance, even smiling at cameras when seen canoodling on their sexy dates. Photo credit: BACKGRID