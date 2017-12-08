Kendall Jenner Frees Nipple On Steamy Date With Blake Griffin!

Kendall Jenner
was just spotted on a steamy date with boyfriend Blake Griffin
– and her nipples were totally out! The model kept it classy in all-black business attire, but apparently, she didn’t realize her top was actually see-through. Looks like her beau doesn’t mind! Click through RadarOnline.com to see the shocking photos.
Supermodel Kendall Jenner, 21, may not have confirmed her relationship with NBA star Blake Griffin, 28 – but these new photos leave little to the imagination.
This Thursday night, the two were spotted looking love-struck during a late-night outing in Los Angeles.
Jenner covered her face as she was pictured leaving Avalon nightclub with Griffin following his comedy show. She may have managed to hide her eyes, but her nipples were completely visible under her sheer top!
As Radar readers know, Jenner and Griffin sparked dating rumors when they were spotted on a secret date earlier this year.
While they’ve remained low-key since then, they’ve become more public about their romance, even smiling at cameras when seen canoodling on their sexy dates.
Though team execs reportedly told the athlete to keep his girlfriend out of the court, he clearly didn’t listen.
Do you think Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin will ever speak out about their relationship? Let us know in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.