Kailyn Lowry Reveals Plans For Baby #4 With ‘Sperm Bank’ Dad: ‘It’ll Be A Girl!’

The 'Teen Mom 2' star is mother to three sons.

Kailyn Lowry is mother to three children – and she's hoping to expand her brood! The Teen Mom 2 star revealed she wants to welcome a fourth child with a sperm donor.
Lowry, 25, posted a screenshot of a text message conversation between her and friend Bone Estrada over Twitter.
"Any word about a 4th baby dad," Estrada texted to Lowry, as she responded, "Yes! She said when I have another baby it'll be a girl."
When Estrada asked about the potential father, Lowry responded, "Maybe I'll go to the bank b***h damn."
But Lowry revealed the friends were only joking, as she captioned the conversation, "When your friends have jokes."
Lowry is mother to Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 4, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 4 months, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.
She is currently in a relationship with girlfriend Dom Potter.
Baby number four would come as a shock. A reason Lowry divorced from Marroquin, who she was married to for nearly four years, was because she didn't want to have more children. Radar then broke the news of her pregnancy with Lopez only months later.
Baby number four would come as a shock. A reason Lowry divorced from Marroquin, who she was married to for nearly four years, was because she didn't want to have more children. Radar then broke the news of her pregnancy with Lopez only months later.

