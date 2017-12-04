Kailyn Lowry Reveals Plans For Baby #4 With ‘Sperm Bank’ Dad: ‘It’ll Be A Girl!’

Kailyn Lowry
is mother to three children – and she's hoping to expand her brood! The Teen Mom 2
star revealed she wants to welcome a fourth child with a sperm donor.
"Any word about a 4th baby dad," Estrada texted to Lowry, as she responded, "Yes! She said when I have another baby it'll be a girl."
But Lowry revealed the friends were only joking, as she captioned the conversation, "When your friends have jokes."
Lowry is mother to Isaac
, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera
, Lincoln
, 4, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin
, and Lux
, 4 months, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez
.
Baby number four would come as a shock
. A reason Lowry divorced from Marroquin, who she was married to for nearly four years, was because she didn't want to have more children. Radar then broke the news of her pregnancy with Lopez only months later.
Do you think she'll welcome a fourth child? Tell us in the comments!
