When Reality Stars Collide! Jonathan Cheban & Corinne Olympios’ Romantic Date
Hot new couple alert! FoodgodJonathan Cheban was spotted in Beverly Hills with Bachelor in Paradise starCorinne Olympios and RadarOnline.com had exclusive details about their romantic date. The couple dined at sushi restaurant Sugarfish. Olympios was embroiled in a BIP sex scandal with DeMario Jackson but was spending time with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Click through the gallery for all the details from their big night.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
When reality stars collide! Cheban, 44, and Olympios, 25, were together at lunch on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Olympios, who refused to return to BIP after her shocking sex scandal, and Cheban spent the sunny afternoon together the day after he filmed KUWTK.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Olympios wore a pair of skin-tight spandex pants for her lunch date.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
What would Kim say about Cheban's new romance? Sound off in comments below.
