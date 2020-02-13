What Really Happened To JonBenet Ramsey? Catch Up On ‘The Killing Of JonBenet: The Final Suspects’

What Really Happened To JonBenet Ramsey? Catch Up On ‘The Killing Of JonBenet: The Final Suspects’ The beauty queen was just six when she was killed on Christmas Eve, 1996.

For 22 years, the murder of JonBenet Ramsey has gripped the world.

That she was just 6 years old at the time of the killing is tragic enough, but the circumstances surrounding her death are even more horrifying.

For the past several weeks, the hit podcast The Killing of JonBenet: The Final Suspects has been following a brand-new investigation into one of America’s most heinous unsolved murders — all in an attempt to finally secure justice for JonBenet.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the child beauty queen was found dead in the basement of her family home in Boulder, Colorado, eight hours after she was reported missing on Christmas Eve, 1996. Her skull had been smashed and a garrote placed around her neck. It’s unclear which proved fatal — strangulation or the blow to her head, but what remains is the fact is that over two decades after her death, the little girl’s killer is still at large.

While the initial investigation was flawed — with police and prosecutorial misconduct, as well as widespread evidence of tampering — the current investigation remains mired in doubt and misinformation.

Now, for the first time, the most thorough investigation into the murder ever conducted is being shared with podcast listeners. A team of internationally renowned criminal investigators and journalists, experts and lawyers worked under the direction of JonBenét’s own father John, his family and closest friends.

Together, the team sifted through scores of new tips and leads, pored over never-before-seen crime scene evidence, searched through hundreds of pages of evidence and conducted many exclusive interviews.

