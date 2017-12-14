Reality Check! JWoww Lists Jersey Shore Home For Over $1.5 Million

is looking to offload her home in Toms River, on the Jersey Shore, for a Jennifer “JWoww” Farley whopping $1.59 million! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see inside the reality princess’ palatial pad.
Farley, 31, could make a killing on the gorgeous brick home, which she bought for $685,000 in 2011.
The mansion has three well-appointed levels of luxury living.
The kitchen comes complete with high-end appliances and plenty of counter space.
Family dinners in the dining area were likely a fun and festive event.
There's even a home theater featuring high-definition projection.
The living room's soaring ceiling gives the space a majestic feel.
Pretty in pink! The children's room comes with pastel-hued walls.
Summers can be spent lounging by the pool.
