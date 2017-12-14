Reality Check! JWoww Lists Jersey Shore Home For Over $1.5 Million

Jennifer "JWoww" Farley is looking to offload her home in Toms River, on the Jersey Shore, for a is looking to offload her home in Toms River, on the Jersey Shore, for a whopping $1.59 million ! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see inside the reality princess' palatial pad. Photo credit: Getty Images/Trulia

Farley, 31, could make a killing on the gorgeous brick home, which she bought for $685,000 in 2011. Photo credit: Trulia

There are six bedrooms in the pad — lots for all of her former Jersey Shore co-stars to have crashed in whenever they came to visit. Photo credit: Trulia

The mansion has three well-appointed levels of luxury living. Photo credit: Trulia

The kitchen comes complete with high-end appliances and plenty of counter space. Photo credit: Trulia

Family dinners in the dining area were likely a fun and festive event. Photo credit: Trulia

There's even a home theater featuring high-definition projection. Photo credit: Trulia

The living room's soaring ceiling gives the space a majestic feel. Photo credit: Trulia

Pretty in pink! The children's room comes with pastel-hued walls. Photo credit: Trulia