Reality Check! JWoww Lists Jersey Shore Home For Over $1.5 Million

See inside MTV star Jennifer Farley's castle that's fit for a princess.

Jennifer “JWoww” Farley is looking to offload her home in Toms River, on the Jersey Shore, for a whopping $1.59 million! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see inside the reality princess’ palatial pad.

Farley, 31, could make a killing on the gorgeous brick home, which she bought for $685,000 in 2011.

Photo credit: Trulia

The sprawling home boasts 5,200 feet of living space on a one-acre lot.

Photo credit: Trulia

There are six bedrooms in the pad — lots for all of her former Jersey Shore co-stars to have crashed in whenever they came to visit.

Photo credit: Trulia

The mansion has three well-appointed levels of luxury living.

Photo credit: Trulia

The kitchen comes complete with high-end appliances and plenty of counter space.

Photo credit: Trulia

Family dinners in the dining area were likely a fun and festive event.

Photo credit: Trulia

There's even a home theater featuring high-definition projection.

Photo credit: Trulia

Five bathrooms mean never having to wait in line to use the restroom and options for the perfect place to preen.

Photo credit: Trulia

The living room's soaring ceiling gives the space a majestic feel.

Photo credit: Trulia

Pretty in pink! The children's room comes with pastel-hued walls.

Photo credit: Trulia

The patio features ceiling fans and plenty of room to spread out in warmer weather.

Photo credit: Trulia

The patio features ceiling fans and plenty of room to spread out in warmer weather.

Photo credit: Trulia

