Jay-Z Looks Dazed & Confused During Birthday Outing With Beyonce

What is going on with Jay-Z?
During his birthday outing in New York City this Monday, the rapper looked dazed and confused while stepping out with stunning wife Beyonce
. His eyes were practically closed as photographers tried to zoom in on his face, and his smile seemed bizarre and totally crooked! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see for yourself.
Jay-Z celebrated 48 with a wild night, fans can speculate thanks to recent photos.
While the "4:44" singer seemed to have had a low-key evening at the Angelika Film Center & Café with wife Beyonce, 36, his faded expression suggested otherwise.
During their NYC night out, Jay-Z looked dapper in a red suit, white T-shirt and gold chains. Beyonce stunned in a green and blue patterned dress and retro sunnies.
While the Lemonade star looked gorgeous in every photo, she was careful to keep her eyes hidden behind the chic sunglasses. Jay-Z, on the other hand, appeared to be falling asleep in every single one of the snaps!
He showed off a rare smile as he stepped into his car with his baby mama.
As Radar readers know, the couple recently welcomed twins Rumi
and Sir Carter
. They have since been seen on various romantic outings around the globe – this being the strangest one, by far.
No matter what it is Beyonce and Jay-Z
were up to on his birthday, one thing is for certain: this famous duo is more in love than ever! What do you think of the rapper's bizarre expression in the latest photos? Sound off in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.