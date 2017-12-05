Jay-Z Looks Dazed & Confused During Birthday Outing With Beyonce

Jay-Z? During his birthday outing in New York City this Monday, the rapper looked dazed and confused while stepping out with stunning wife What is going on withDuring his birthday outing in New York City this Monday, the rapper looked dazed and confused while stepping out with stunning wife Beyonce . His eyes were practically closed as photographers tried to zoom in on his face, and his smile seemed bizarre and totally crooked! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see for yourself. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jay-Z celebrated 48 with a wild night, fans can speculate thanks to recent photos.

While the "4:44" singer seemed to have had a low-key evening at the Angelika Film Center & Café with wife Beyonce, 36, his faded expression suggested otherwise.

During their NYC night out, Jay-Z looked dapper in a red suit, white T-shirt and gold chains. Beyonce stunned in a green and blue patterned dress and retro sunnies.

While the Lemonade star looked gorgeous in every photo, she was careful to keep her eyes hidden behind the chic sunglasses. Jay-Z, on the other hand, appeared to be falling asleep in every single one of the snaps!

He showed off a rare smile as he stepped into his car with his baby mama.

As Radar readers know, the couple recently welcomed twins Rumi and Sir Carter. They have since been seen on various romantic outings around the globe – this being the strangest one, by far.